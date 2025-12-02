Vijay’s Puducherry roadshow: Police deny permission; suggest open ground meeting

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay’s plan to resume his statewide public outreach campaign in Puducherry has hit a roadblock, with the Union Territory's police refusing permission for the proposed roadshow on Friday (December 5).

TVK functionaries had sought permission to conduct a roadshow from Kalapet to Kanniakoil and for Vijay to address the public near Sonnampalayam water tank.

Meeting with police officials

The application was submitted to the Director General of Police's (DGP) office on November 26. After initial rejection, TVK general secretaries Bussy Anand and Adhav Arjuna met senior police officials, including IG Ajit Kumar Singla, and later Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the Assembly on Monday. The delegation also held talks with Minister AKD Lakshmi Narayanan.

Also read: Karur stampede case: TN govt urges SC to vacate CBI probe order

Despite the high-level meetings, Puducherry DIG Sathya Sundaram confirmed to reporters that permission for the roadshow was denied. “We have recommended that an open-ground public meeting be held instead of a roadshow,” the DIG said.

Uppalam Helipad Ground as alternate venue

Chief Minister Rangasamy is currently holding consultations in the Assembly with the Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General, and Senior Superintendent of Police regarding the December 5 event.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam supported the police decision, stating, “Puducherry is a narrow city and does not have wide roads like Tamil Nadu. It is better that the police have not granted permission for the roadshow. If TVK wishes, they can organise the meeting in a separate ground or maidan.”

Also read: Karur stampede fallout: Vijay returns to meetings behind closed doors

The development comes weeks after Vijay temporarily suspended his Tamil Nadu tour following a deadly stampede in Karur. With police in Tamil Nadu insisting on one-month advance notice for processions, the TVK leadership had shifted focus to Puducherry to restart the actor-politician’s public contact programme ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Sources said that police have suggested Uppalam Helipad Ground as an alternate venue for a stationary public meeting. It remains to be seen whether TVK will accept the open-ground format or explore other options.