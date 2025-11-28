BJP sent Sengottaiyan to TVK as 'sleeper cell', says DMK minister Regupathy

A day after former Tamil Nadu Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan formally joined with actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ruling DMK called him a sleeper cell of the BJP and said he was being remotely operated by the saffron party.

On Friday (November 28), Tamil Nadu Minister S Regupathy claimed that Sengottaiyan was a “sleeper cell” of the BJP who was sent on a specific assignment to join TVK.

The minister also alleged that Sengottaiyan, who had a long stint with the AIADMK, was being remotely operated by the BJP. “I see Sengottaiyan as BJP's sleeper cell. This will be proven soon,” Regupathy, who holds the Natural Resources, Courts and Prisons portfolios, told reporters in Chennai.

Half a century journey with AIAMDK

Sengottaiyan, who had served the AIADMK for half a century, recently joined the TVK in the presence of its founder, Vijay, following his expulsion by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

When the Minister was asked whether Sengottaiyan joined the TVK because the BJP disappointed him, he responded that Sengottaiyan would not have joined TVK if the BJP deceived him.

“He is the BJP's sleeper cell. He is at the beck and call of the BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is being operated on remotely. Sengottaiyan has joined the TVK to execute the assignment given to him by the BJP to bring TVK into the BJP’s alliance,” Regupathy claimed.

Babu's meeting with Sengottaiyan

Regarding Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu’s invitation to Sengottaiyan to join the DMK, the Minister said it was natural to invite someone if they quit a party. Babu might have invited him as a friendly gesture. “However, he didn't come because he is a sleeper cell,” he said.

Sengottaiyan resigned his MLA post on November 26, after he was expelled from the AIADMK on October 31. Before tendering his resignation letter to the Assembly Speaker Appavu, Sengottaiyan had a brief chat with Babu in the secretariat.

Sengottaiyan urged the AIADMK leadership to reinstate the ousted leaders from the party in September; however, his pleas were not heard. The tension between him and the party leadership was reached its peak after Sengottaiyan was seen with the ousted leaders in Ramanathapuram during Thever Jeyanti celebrations.

(With agency inputs)