Missing TN woman found murdered in banana plantation, partner arrested

A 35-year-old woman, who went missing recently, was found dead in a suspected case of murder by her partner in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district.

An NDTV report quoting police sources said that the body of Sonia, a beautician from Appakudal town, was dug out of a three-foot pit in a private banana plantation in Erode.

Her 27-year-old partner, who owns the plantation, has been arrested.

Locals spotted weapon, hair

Sonia’s family had filed a missing persons complaint with the police after she didn’t return home from work on November 2. The woman, a widow, was living with her son, daughter, and mother.

The report says that police recovered Sonia’s body from the pit in the farmland situated in Gobichettipalayam town after locals, who had come to the field to gather mushrooms, saw a bloodstained knife and hair protruding from the soil.

What led to the murder?

Police arrested Sonia’s lover, Mohan Kumar, a B.Com graduate, after call records traced her back to him.

NDTV, quoting a police officer, said that the investigations so far have revealed that Sonia was pestering Mohan to marry her, and this led to the murder.

The two had reportedly met two years ago while working at a garment factory near Gobichettipalayam. They developed a friendship and reportedly used to meet at Mohan’s farmland.

Premeditated crime

According to the police, Mohan had worked out the murder beforehand. He had allegedly dug the pit on the day of the murder and called Sonia to the spot at around 8 pm. After spending some time with her, he allegedly attacked her with a stone and then stabbed her in the neck, killing her. After burying her body in the plantation, he had disposed of her phone and clothes near the Bhavani canal, police told NDTV.

The accused had returned to the spot in the morning and reportedly acted unaware of the incident during the police investigation, police said.

The report said that officers from Siruvalur Police Station, along with revenue officials and a medical team from Perundai Government Medical College, conducted an on-site survey of the crime scene, after which the body was sent for post-mortem.