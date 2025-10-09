9-year-old balloon seller found dead in Mysuru; rape and murder suspected

A shocking incident was reported on Thursday (October 9) at the Mysuru Dasara Exhibition Grounds in Karnataka’s Mysuru, where a nine-year-old girl from Kalaburagi, who sold balloons with her family, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Police suspect she may have been raped and murdered.

On Wednesday night, after completing sales at the exhibition, the family slept in their tent. When it began raining in the early hours of the morning, the parents noticed their daughter was missing and started searching for her. Around 6:30 am, her naked body was found about 50 metres away from their tent.

Tribal community girl

Around 50 families from the Hakki Pikki tribal community had come from Kalaburagi to Mysuru to sell balloons during the Dasara celebrations. They had been conducting business near Chamundi Hill and at the exhibition ground.

On the night of October 8, after selling balloons till midnight, everyone went to sleep together. Around 4 am, it began to rain, and when the parents checked, they realised the girl was missing. Despite searching, they were unable to find her.

The parents immediately filed a complaint at the Nazarbad Police Station. Police suspect the girl may have been sexually assaulted and murdered near the tent. Senior police officers and a dog squad visited the spot, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined as part of the investigation.

