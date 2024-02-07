Modi talks as if he is in Opposition and Congress is ruling party: Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking the language of the Opposition and targeting the Congress as if it was the country’s ruling party.

On his arrival in Chennai from Spain, the DMK leader said he “saw, read, enjoyed and laughed” at the speech given in Parliament by Modi.

Modi talk

Since he took power in 2014, Modi has been speaking continuously as if the BJP was in the Opposition and the Congress was the ruling party.

“The prime minister behaved as if he was an Opposition leader,” he said.

Stalin also mocked at Modi’s assertion that his ruling coalition would return to power in the coming general elections with a thumping majority of more than 400 Lok Sabha seats.

"Is the total (number of LS seats) only 400? There are 543 constituencies and there will be no surprise if Modi says that he will (the BJP/NDA) win them all."



Foreign investments

Stalin said investment commitments to the tune of ₹3,440 crore had been made by several companies during his visit abroad.

He said that his Spain trip was “very, very useful” in the journey to make Tamil Nadu the top state in the country in the industrial sector.



The chief minister exuded confidence that more investors would come forward to choose Tamil Nadu as their investment destination.

He said companies that have signed pacts with Tamil Nadu included German shipping major Hapag-Lloyd (₹2,500 crore), Spain-based Edibon (₹540 crore) and Spanish sanitary ware maker Roca (₹ 400 crore).



On actor Vijay's foray into politics

On Tamil actor Vijay's political foray, Stalin said: "Whoever it may be, when they come forward to serve the people, I am happy."