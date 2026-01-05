Setback for TN minister Periyasamy as Madras HC dismisses plea against ED probe

In a major legal blow to Tamil Nadu’s sitting Rural Development Minister and senior DMK leader I Periyasamy, the Madras High Court on Monday (January 5) dismissed multiple writ petitions filed by him, his son IP Senthilkumar, and daughter P Indira seeking to quash the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money-laundering investigation against them.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan rejected the pleas, which challenged the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and subsequent proceedings, including asset attachments and seizures.

Disproportionate assets worth Rs 2 crore

The case originates from an allegation of disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2 crore amassed during Periyasamy’s ministerial tenure from 2006 to 2011.

The predicate offence was registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), leading to the ED’s parallel PMLA probe. A special court had initially discharged Periyasamy in the DVAC case, but the Madras High Court reversed that in April 2025, directing a fresh trial.

Though the Supreme Court granted an interim stay on that reversal, it did not affect the ED’s independent proceedings. Earlier, on December 17, 2025, the same Bench had refused interim relief to the minister and directed the ED to file its counter by January 5, 2026.

Path cleared for ED probe

During Monday’s hearing, the ED pointed out that the petitioners had bypassed statutory remedies by directly approaching the high court without first challenging the actions before the PMLA adjudicating authority. Accepting this, the Bench dismissed the petitions and advised Periyasamy’s side to approach the appropriate authority under PMLA for redress.

The ruling clears the path for the ED investigation to proceed without hindrance, intensifying scrutiny on the DMK leader amid a series of central agency actions against ruling party figures in Tamil Nadu. Political observers note this as another instance of escalating friction between the state government and central probe agencies.