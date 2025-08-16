ED raids Tamil Nadu minister Periyasamy’s properties in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (August 16) carried out searches at multiple properties linked to Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy and his son, DMK MLA and Dindigul East district secretary IP Senthil Kumar.

The raids, conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), targeted residences and businesses associated with the minister in Chennai, Madurai, and Dindigul, as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering activities.



Also read | TN Governor’s Independence Day tea party: DMK, allies boycott as mark of protest

In Dindigul, ED officials conducted searches at three key locations: the minister’s residence in Durairaj Nagar, Govindapuram; the home of his daughter, Indirani, located in Ashok Nagar, Vallalar Nagar, Govindapuram; and the residence of his son, Senthil Kumar, in Seelapadi.

Part of wider probe

The operations, which began early in the morning, were carried out under tight security provided by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel armed with firearms. Official sources indicate that the raids are part of a broader probe into illegal financial transactions linked to the minister and his family.

Properties and companies associated with Periyasamy in Chennai, Madurai, and Dindigul were also searched, with ED officials reportedly looking for critical documents and evidence related to the money laundering allegations. The searches have sparked significant attention in political circles, raising questions about the DMK leader’s financial dealings.



Intensified scrutiny

Periyasamy, aged 72, serves as Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Rural Development, overseeing panchayats and panchayat unions. His son, Senthil Kumar, represents the Palani constituency in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The ED’s actions follow a pattern of intensified scrutiny on DMK leaders, with sources suggesting that the agency is examining potential financial irregularities tied to the minister’s portfolio and business interests.



Also read | DMK functionary's PhD scholar wife refuses to receive degree from TN Governor

The raids have created a buzz in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with local reports indicating a tense atmosphere during the operations, particularly at Periyasamy’s Chennai residence on Greenways Road, where security personnel initially restricted access. Neither the minister nor his family has issued an official statement regarding the raids as of now, and the ED is expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.