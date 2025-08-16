Raid on TN minister Periyasamy: ED faces case for trespassing into MLA hostel

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has landed in legal trouble after allegedly trespassing into an MLA hostel in Chennai while conducting raids on Saturday (August 16) on properties linked to Tamil Nadu Minister I. Periyasamy.

The Triplicane police have registered a case against unidentified ED officials for unauthorised entry, following a complaint by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly’s Deputy Secretary, Bhaskar.

No Speaker’s approval

The complaint alleges that the ED officials entered the MLA hostel, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Assembly Speaker, without obtaining prior permission. Bhaskar stated that any raid within the hostel premises requires the Speaker’s approval, as the complex is under their control.

The police have booked the officials under sections related to criminal trespass. Chennai’s Additional Commissioner of Police confirmed the registration of the case, adding fuel to the ongoing tensions between the state and central governments.

DMK vs BJP

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government of using investigative agencies like the ED and Income Tax Department for political vendetta.

DMK Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi strongly criticised the raids, stating, “We are not afraid of Modi or the ED. The BJP-led Central government is misusing the ED to divert attention from its ‘vote theft’ and other illegal activities by targeting Minister I. Periyasamy’s properties.”

He further pointed out that files seeking permission to take action against former AIADMK ministers are still pending with the Governor, while the Central government routinely deploys the ED against opposition-ruled states. “We will face this legally and fear neither the ED nor Modi,” Bharathi asserted.

Echoing this sentiment, DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi condemned the Central government’s tactics, stating, “Unable to confront the Opposition ideologically, the Modi government is unleashing investigative agencies. Minister I. Periyasamy has faced numerous challenges and will not be intimidated by these raids. Our party workers will not be cowed by the central government’s threats.”

The case has intensified the political clash between the state and the Centre, with the DMK alleging that the ED’s actions are a deliberate attempt to target Opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, the raids on Minister Periyasamy’s properties continue, raising questions about the escalating use of central agencies in state politics.