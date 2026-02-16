Manickam Tagore reaffirms loyalty to Stalin amid Congress-TVK alliance speculation

In a notable softening of tone, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday (February 16) reaffirmed his party’s support for MK Stalin to continue as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister following the 2026 Assembly elections. This comes a day after Congress leaders in Madurai openly floated the idea of aligning with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) if their demands for power-sharing with the DMK go unheeded.



Also read | What explains Vijay's stance: Sharp words for DMK, but studied restraint for BJP

Speaking to a private television channel, Tagore said, “We worked hard to make Stalin Chief Minister. We want him to win again and continue in the role. What is wrong if two individuals from an alliance partner become ministers? There is no issue if honest people are given that opportunity.” While expressing regret over Congress’s reduced seat share from 41 to 25 in recent elections, he stressed that the party seeks only “respect” within the alliance.

Congress-DMK tensions rise

The remarks follow rising tensions within the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, where second-rung Congress leaders have been demanding a share in governance, more Assembly seats, and 30% reservation in local body elections. Stalin has firmly rejected power-sharing, stating it “does not suit Tamil Nadu” and accusing “conspirators” of attempting to create divisions.

The immediate trigger was a Congress district executive meeting in Madurai on Sunday, chaired by Tagore himself. Local leaders passed resolutions seeking participation in governance and warned of exploring options with TVK if their demands were ignored. Party leader Velmurugan declared, “Even if Vijay contests alone, he will secure 30% votes. A Congress-TVK alliance could sweep Tamil Nadu and create a golden future.”

Tagore, while stopping short of endorsing TVK, emphasised organisational strength, demanded the Madurai North constituency (currently held by DMK), and criticised perceived slights from DMK ministers. He equated his own stature to that of a Union minister and insisted Congress workers deserve respect rather than financial incentives, an apparent dig at the DMK.

Congress data analyst Praveen Chakravarty, considered close to Rahul Gandhi, further escalated tensions by criticising the DMK’s reliance on welfare schemes, including the women’s rights allowance, and dismissing the assumption of automatic electoral success as “mere superstition.”

Strain over power sharing

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai quickly condemned the public statements, particularly from Tagore and Chakravarty. Reiterating instructions from Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal that no leader should discuss alliances publicly, he called such actions “wrong.” He announced he had been summoned to Bengaluru by AICC president Kharge to discuss disciplinary measures and clarified that seat-sharing talks with the DMK would begin soon.

Reports suggest the DMK may insist on action against Tagore and Chakravarty before formal seat-sharing negotiations, deepening the strain. Some DMK leaders suspect certain Congress functionaries are keeping options open with Vijay’s newly launched TVK.

Pleading anonymity, a Congress MP told The Federal that Tagore would not criticise the DMK without central leadership backing but warned that breaking the alliance now would only benefit the BJP-AIADMK combine.

A DMK MP acknowledged the party’s historical accommodation of Congress but noted that repeated public demands for power-sharing, despite Stalin’s clear stance, were damaging the partnership.

High-stakes alliance talks

Selvaperunthagai strongly dismissed any suggestion of a rift, asserting there was “no confusion” in the alliance and that a five-member committee would handle seat-sharing talks. “In a few days, we will hold discussion on seat allocation,” he told The Federal.



Also read | DMK-Congress alliance intact, but Stalin rejects coalition government

With the Congress high command now directly intervening, the Bengaluru meeting is being closely watched as a potential step toward resolving the recent public tensions between the allies.

Congress has not held power in Tamil Nadu since 1967, despite backing DMK-led fronts. Frustration over seat reductions and the absence of ministerial berths, combined with TVK’s emergence as a fresh alternative promising governance roles, has fuelled speculation.

It remains unclear whether the rift between the Congress and the DMK will widen. The future of their alliance will only become clear after February 22. The Congress is also waiting for the DMK to fix a date after February 22 for official seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. With both parties maintaining silence amid behind-the-scenes consultations, the next few days are crucial for the future of the INDIA bloc in the state.