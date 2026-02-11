DMK-Congress alliance intact, but Stalin rejects coalition government

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday (February 11) firmly ruled out a coalition government in the state after the 2026 Assembly elections, asserting that such an arrangement “is not suitable for Tamil Nadu”.

Speaking at a private television programme in Chennai, Stalin sought to dispel growing tensions within the INDIA alliance by affirming that the DMK-Congress partnership will continue and that there is “no confusion” in the coalition.

“Coalition rule does not suit Tamil Nadu. There is no confusion in the DMK alliance. Congress will continue to be part of the DMK alliance. Rahul Gandhi looks at me as a brother beyond politics,” Stalin said.

Public dissatisfaction from Congress leaders

His remarks come amid mounting public dissatisfaction from Congress leaders over delays in seat-sharing talks and their demand for a share in power if the alliance retains power in 2026.

For weeks, senior Congress functionaries, including Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president K Selvaperunthagai, state in-charge Manickam Tagore, and former MP Praveen Chakraborty, have openly pressed the DMK to constitute a negotiation committee and discuss not just seats but also ministerial berth allocation in a potential post-2026 government.

Congress leaders have repeatedly pointed out that they formed their negotiation team as early as November 2025, but the DMK had not reciprocated even after 70 days. AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar told reporters after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi that the delay was causing “deep anguish” among party workers and hindering ground-level preparations.

Some Congress leaders have even hinted at reconsidering the alliance if their concerns are not addressed, prompting DMK state president Selvaperunthagai to rush to Anna Arivalayam for talks with Stalin to salvage the partnership. In response to the pressure, the DMK headquarters late Monday night issued an unsigned announcement, unusually not in the name of the party president or general secretary, stating that seat-sharing talks with alliance partners would begin from February 22.

DMK sharply critical of Congress demands

While the top leadership maintained a conciliatory tone, several DMK ministers and functionaries have been sharply critical of Congress demands. At a public meeting in Keeramangalam near Alangudi in Pudukkottai district, sitting Minister Rajakannappan reminded the audience that the Congress ruled Tamil Nadu until 1967 but could not return to power thereafter.

“Did our leader Karunanidhi offer a coalition government when he won 110 seats? We are not saying Congress should leave, but some in that party are sucking the life out of us,” he said.

Madurai North MLA and DMK district secretary G Thalapathi was more direct, stating that the Congress had already secured Lok Sabha seats and several leaders had become MPs.

“They have only 2,000-3,000 votes per constituency and no booth-level workers, yet they demand a share in everything. The leadership should understand and ensure they get no seats next time,” he said at a party event on January 25.

‘No crack in our alliance’: Congress’s Selvaperunthagai

Reacting to Stalin’s statement, TPCC president Selvaperunthagai downplayed any rift.

“Every party has its own views. There will be no crack in our alliance. Whether it will be a coalition government or single-party rule will be decided by the DMK leadership and the Congress high command,” he said.

He added a pointed remark, “People will decide how to vote for those who think against the interests of Tamil Nadu.”

Stalin’s unambiguous rejection of a coalition government, coupled with his personal assurance about the alliance’s continuity and his equation with Rahul Gandhi, is being seen as an attempt to draw a line under the controversy.

However, with Congress leaders continuing to insist on power-sharing and DMK grassroots functionaries openly resentful of what they perceive as disproportionate demands from a junior partner, the coming weeks of seat-sharing negotiations will test whether the Chief Minister’s words have truly calmed the storm or merely postponed a deeper reckoning within the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu.

TVK’s Arunraj wades into controversy

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader KG Arunraj has entered the escalating DMK-Congress tussle, sharply criticising the ruling party for rejecting power-sharing while relying heavily on alliance partners for stability.

In an interview with The Federal, Arunraj employed a 'striking chair metaphor' to highlight the DMK-led government’s dependence on its coalition partners.

“The chair on which the Chief Minister is sitting has only one leg belonging to the DMK; the remaining three legs belong to the alliance parties,” he said.

He accused the DMK of failing to practise the social justice it frequently champions.

“Yet, the DMK that speaks of social justice has never implemented it,” Arunraj remarked, pointing to the party’s reluctance to offer ministerial berths to allies.

Challenging Chief Minister MK Stalin directly, the TVK leader asked whether the DMK would have the courage to go it alone.

“If the DMK says there is no share in power, will MK Stalin openly announce that they will contest the elections alone?” he questioned.