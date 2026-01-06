Madras HC upholds lighting of deepam at Thiruparankundram hilltop with curbs

The Division Bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan, has dismissed over 20 appeals filed against the single judge's order, thereby mandating the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the ancient stone pillar (deepathoon) on the summit of Thiruparankundram hill.



Also read | Amid deepam row, Thiruparankundram goes the extra mile to celebrate unity

The bench upheld the December 1, 2025, directive of Justice GR Swaminathan, emphasising that the deepathoon is situated on land belonging to the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple Devasthanam. The judges ruled that the ceremonial lamp must be lit there, rejecting the temple administration's refusal as lacking any credible justification.

Bench sets strict conditions

Criticising the state's stance, the bench observed that citing potential threats to public peace as a reason was unacceptable and that the government should not act based on political considerations. The court also remarked that the peace negotiation committee had only exacerbated divisions between the two communities.

To ensure order, the judges imposed strict conditions: the Deepam shall be lit at the pillar, but general public access to the hilltop is prohibited. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), police department, and temple devasthanam will jointly decide who may be permitted to ascend for the ritual.

With these directives, the Division Bench disposed of all the appeals, closing the protracted litigation. The appeals were filed by parties including the temple's executive officer, Madurai District Collector, City Police Commissioner, representatives of the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, and the Tamil Nadu government, among others.

Court clears deepam ritual

The controversy over lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai stems from longstanding disputes over religious practices at this shared sacred site, home to the historic Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, one of Lord Murugan's six sacred abodes and the nearby Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Dargah.



Also read | Thiruparankundram row: Why the urgency? Former justice D Hariparanthaman flags haste

In 2025, petitioners including Rama Ravikumar, Arasupandi, and Paramasivam sought permission to light the lamp at the hilltop pillar, claiming it to be a traditional temple site based on ownership records. In a December 1, 2025 order, Justice GR Swaminathan directed the temple to perform the ritual at the site. This led to non-compliance, contempt proceedings, protests, and multiple appeals by the state, the temple, and the dargah authorities, who cited the lack of historical evidence, possible Jain origins of the pillar, and law and order concerns.

After extensive hearings that concluded on December 18, the Division Bench of Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan delivered its verdict on Tuesday, upholding the single judge’s order while mandating restricted access to the hilltop to maintain communal harmony.