Karur stampede: Annamalai visits victims, blames TN govt, defends Vijay

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday (September 27) visited the victims of the tragic stampede at a Vijay-led political rally in Velusamipuram, Karur district, consoling those undergoing treatment and expressing solidarity with their families.

The incident, which claimed at least 40 lives, has sparked widespread outrage over alleged lapses in crowd management and security arrangements.

Annamalai blames TN govt

During a press conference following his hospital visits, Annamalai launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government, holding it primarily responsible for the chaos. He categorically defended actor-turned-politician Vijay, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, asserting that no blame could be attached to him for the stampede. "The first accusation is against the Tamil Nadu government," Annamalai said.

Also read: Karur stampede: A rally that stole children, mothers and faith in a star

"There was no permission to hold a meeting in Velusamipuram in the first place. ADGP's claim of deploying 500 personnel for security is misleading. Before granting permissions for public events, authorities must conduct thorough site inspections. The district collector and superintendent of police who approved the venue must be immediately suspended," he said.

He accused the state administration of systemic failures over the past four years in regulating public gatherings, citing the need for a CBI investigation into the incident, including reports of a power outage and shoe-throwing during the chaos.

Annamalai urges Vijay to rethink ‘weekend concept’

Annamalai urged Vijay to rethink his "weekend concept" for campaigns, noting that Saturday rallies in a single district inevitably draw massive crowds, including families with children. "Parents bring kids on weekends, increasing risks. If meetings are held on weekdays, the chances of children attending would be lower," he observed. "Vijay must realise if anyone is harmed because of this. He has the right to organise gatherings, but the government's one-sided actions are shameful. Vijay should recover from this and alter his travel plans. In a developed state like Tamil Nadu, don't resort to heroics for a party leader."

Follow live updates of Karur stampede

On speculation that Vijay's late arrival might have triggered the stampede, Annamalai dismissed it outright. "You can't blame Vijay for that. The permission letter allowed the event from 3 pm to 10 pm, which itself is a flaw. Why did the police permit such timings? This is a police error. Vijay shouldn't be accused. Mistakes happen; we must learn from them and move forward."

Expressing distrust in a proposed one-man commission of inquiry, Annamalai demanded the case be handed over to the CBI without delay. "The intelligence department's personnel were the main culprits in this accident," he alleged.

He added, "Their job is limited to briefing the Chief Minister on political matters — they don't monitor crowds. From 2 pm onwards, when the gathering began building, what was the intelligence wing doing?"

Outlines 3 key issues

Highlighting broader governmental incompetence, Annamalai referenced the tragic deaths of five people during an air show at Chennai's Marina Beach last year. "Did Vijay attend that event? No. The government's failure was evident there too, with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister present. Yet, no such scrutiny."

Also read: ‘Repeated TVK failures ended in Karur stampede’: Lensman recalls ‘pattern of chaos’

He rubbished official claims of 500 police personnel on duty, stating, "You couldn't even spot the police in the crowd. Why did they change the designated spot last minute? ADGP Davidson's statements on police deployment are incorrect. With an uncontrollable youth crowd, the district collector and SP have no business remaining in office after 40 deaths."

Annamalai outlined three key issues: poor venue selection, inadequate security, and Vijay's choice of campaign days. "But I won't blame Vijay," he reiterated.