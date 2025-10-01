Karur stampede: TVK postpones Vijay's public meetings for two weeks

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday (October 1) announced that the public meetings of party chief and actor Vijay, scheduled over the next two weeks, have been temporarily postponed.

TVK postpones public meetings

In a post on X, the party said, "In this situation, where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting programme of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed."

தலைமை நிலையச் செயலக அறிவிப்புகழகத் தோழர்களுக்கு வணக்கம்.நம் சொந்தங்களை இழந்த வேதனையிலும் வருத்தத்திலும் நாம் இருக்கும் இச்சூழலில், நம் கழகத் தலைவர் அவர்களின் அடுத்த இரண்டு வாரங்களுக்கான மக்கள் சந்திப்பு நிகழ்ச்சியானது தற்காலிகமாக ஒத்திவைக்கப்படுகிறது. இந்த மக்கள் சந்திப்பு… — TVK Party HQ (@TVKPartyHQ) October 1, 2025

"We inform you, with the approval of our party leader, that new details regarding the public meetings will be announced later," the statement further.

The statement was released after Vijay’s video address a day earlier, followed by a response from state authorities at a press meet.

Vijay's video address

Vijay on Tuesday (September 30) gave a video address on the Karur stampede that killed 41 people and injured scores of others. The TVK shared the video clip on social media platforms.

"Truth will come out soon," he said, directly challenging the MK Stalin government in the state. He questioned why the incident happened only in Karur, hinting at a conspiracy.

The address came over two days after a TVK rally in Karur ended in tragedy, as a stampede killed dozens of people on the spot and injured numerous others. A probe is underway.

Vijay said that safety had always been his priority when organising rallies and that locations were chosen after consulting police and seeking permission.

He urged that the full facts what triggered the Karur stampede must come out and expressed confidence that the truth would be revealed very soon.

State govt responds

Hours after TVK chief Vijay released a video address criticising the Tamil Nadu government’s handling of the September 27 stampede in Karur.

State authorities held a detailed press conference on Tuesday (September 30) at the secretariat in Fort St. George, Chennai, to counter what they called fake news circulating on social media.

Apart from Karur, officials revealed the district-wise figures of TVK tour-related accidents and crowd surges.

During the interaction, officials gave detailed clarifications on key factors such as venue safety, crowd estimate, police deployment, power supply, ambulance response and post-mortem procedures, using videos from both mainstream and social media platforms.