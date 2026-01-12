Jana Nayagan producers move Supreme Court over CBFC clearance

Jana Nayagan’s producers moved the Supreme Court on Monday (January 12), challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court that issued a stay on a single-judge order to issue CBFC clearance to the movie.

The development comes days after the Madras High Court stayed a single judge's order directing the CBFC to immediately grant a censor certificate to Jana Nayagan, leaving the fate of actor-turned-politician Vijay's film, which has drawn attention for its political overtones, in limbo.

An appeal was filed by KVN Productions LLP against the order passed by a division bench of the high court last Friday, which put on hold the single bench's directive to the board to issue the film's certificate forthwith.

Jana Nayagan’s CBFC hurdle

Jana Nayagan has received large-scale publicity as the final film of Vijay, who has recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), before his full-fledged entry into politics, was slated for a Pongal release on January 9.

However, the film ran into last-minute hurdles after the Central Board of Film Certification did not issue certification in time.

What Madras HC said

On January 9, the division bench's order came hours after Justice PT Asha directed the CBFC to give clearance to Jana Nayagan, setting aside the film board's directive to refer the matter to a review committee.

Also Read: Pongal dampener: Jana Nayagan release delay triggers ₹60-crore refunds

The First Bench, comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and G Arul Murugan, on an appeal filed by the CBFC, granted an interim stay against the single judge's verdict.

Earlier, allowing the plea of KVN Productions seeking a direction to CBFC to issue a censor certificate, Justice Asha said that once the board had decided to grant the certificate, the chairperson had no power to send the matter to the review committee.

The film board immediately preferred an appeal against the order.

The legal battle

Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta (who appeared through video conferencing) outlined the grounds for the appeal before the division bench.

Also Read: Political storm over Vijay’s Jana Nayagan: Is BJP playing alliance chess in TN?

The January 6 letter of CBFC, which was communicated to the producer of the film, informing him that the matter was referred to the revising committee, was not at all under challenge. But the single judge set aside the letter and gave the above direction.

In its order, the division bench said the petition was filed on January 6, and the CBFC was not granted sufficient opportunity to file its reply.

There shall be a stay, the bench added and ordered notice to the producer of the movie and posted the matter to January 21.

(With agency inputs)