Hema Malini-led NDA delegation to visit Karur; 'to look into circumstances that caused stampede'

The members of the NDA panel set up to probe the Karur stampede are visiting Karur today (September 30) and meeting the families of the victims who tragically lost their lives at the Vijay-led Tamilga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally.

BJP MP Hema Malini, who is leading the 8-member NDA delegation told reporters that the panel of MPs would look into the circumstances that led to the stampede by visiting Karur.

Anurag Thakur, MP, said they would meet the local people, officials and get information on what happened on September 27 that led to the stampede and give a report to BJP national president JP Nadda.

Study of a stampede

Hema Malini and others, expressing their condolences, told reporters at the airport in Coimbatore, before proceeding to Karur, that the panel would be visiting the families that have lost their dear ones in the stampede.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran said the NDA MPs would be visiting the scene of the stampede, then the hospital where the injured were being treated and meet the families of all the 41 persons who were killed in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)