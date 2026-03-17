Karur stampede: CBI grills Senthil Balaji for 6 hours amid DMK-Vijay war

Senior DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on Monday (March 17) and was grilled for six hours over last year’s tragic Karur stampede.

The questioning, based on video evidence and complaints filed by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), has reignited a bitter political war between actor Vijay’s fledgling party and the ruling DMK ahead of Assembly elections in the state. Both sides are trading allegations of sabotage, negligence, and political vendetta.

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The Karur tragedy on September 27, 2025, left 41 people dead and over 60 injured during TVK chief Vijay’s public rally. TVK leaders, led by Aadhav Arjuna, have maintained that the stampede was no mere accident. They alleged a “pre-planned conspiracy” orchestrated by local DMK strongman Senthil Balaji.

Key points they have placed before the CBI include:

Water bottles distributed at the venue prominently displayed the logo of Balaji’s charitable foundation, clear evidence, they claim, of DMK infiltration.

Balaji rushed to the hospital within minutes of the tragedy, which TVK claims is proof of prior knowledge.

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Video footage showing inadequate police deployment, delayed ambulances, and deliberate lapses in crowd control.

Shoes allegedly hurled at the stage and chaotic scenes during Vijay’s speech, all part of a larger plot to disrupt and discredit the party.

TVK has repeatedly described the incident as a calculated attempt by the ruling party to crush Vijay’s rising popularity and derail his statewide campaign.

What Balaji told CBI

According to CBI sources, Balaji mounted a fierce defence during his appearance today. He has reportedly told investigators:

"Vijay arrived nearly seven hours late, triggering an uncontrollable surge in the crowd and violating police protocols."

"TVK organisers provided zero basic facilities, not a single water bottle or biscuit packet for the estimated 25,000 supporters who waited for hours under the scorching sun."

"The shoe-throwing incident occurred well before Vijay even mentioned Balaji or sang the controversial 'Rs 10 Minister' song targeting him."

“If a person rides a bike safely every day and has an accident only once, do you blame the road or the rider?” Balaji asked, squarely pinning the blame on TVK’s “arrogance and poor planning”.

He has also questioned why similar disasters did not occur at TVK rallies in other districts, suggesting the Karur fiasco was entirely self-inflicted.

Cryptic WhatsApp status message

Further intensifying TVK’s allegations of a pre-planned conspiracy, it has now emerged that a senior DMK functionary closely associated with Balaji had allegedly posted a cryptic WhatsApp status message exactly one day before Vijay’s Karur rally.

The status reportedly carried a warning: “A major incident is going to take place in Karur tomorrow”.

Sources familiar with the probe confirm that the CBI directly confronted Balaji with this specific detail during his interrogation in Delhi, seeking to ascertain whether it indicated any foreknowledge or a coordinated disruption of the TVK event.

The CBI is examining video evidence, witness accounts and organisational lapses submitted by both parties. Sources say Vijay himself was questioned for nearly seven hours in a related probe. Balaji’s statement has been formally recorded; a fresh summons is expected shortly.

The agency is understood to be zeroing in on whether criminal negligence, political conspiracy, or a combination of both led to the loss of 41 lives.