CBI questions TVK chief Vijay in Karur stampede case

In connection with the Karur stampede case, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, on Monday (January 12) appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials said.

The actor reached the CBI headquarters in Delhi and was taken to the team investigating the stampede.

The tragedy happened during a rally he addressed on September 27, 2025 in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident left 41 people dead and more than 60 injured.

The inquiry focuses on possible conspiracy, event mismanagement, and the seven-hour delay that allegedly contributed to the tragedy. Detailed event management records and financial documents were sought by the investigators. Both TVK and the Tamil Nadu government are under scrutiny over this tragedy, with the administration held equally accountable for police deployment and lack of preparedness. Vijay is allegedly cooperating with the inquiry and welcoming the CBI's intervention. The CBI, which took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, has been gathering evidence in the matter. This probe is a key political flashpoint ahead of elections. The CBI has questioned several office bearers of the TVK in connection with the case, the officials said.

The agency may take a call on filing a chargesheet in the matter after examining Vijay's responses during Monday's questioning, they said.

