Karur stampede case: SC says 'something wrong' with Madras High Court

During a hearing on the Karur stampede tragedy case, the Supreme Court on Friday (December 12) declared that there is "something wrong" with the Madras High Court after scrutinising a confidential report submitted by the Registrar General of the High Court.

The extraordinary observation came during the hearing on the tragic Karur stampede, a rally that went fatally awry and led to the death of 41 people in September.

Earlier, the apex court had refused to back down from its mandate for a CBI-led probe, while grilling the state and its high court on procedural lapses and possible biases.

The SC bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar refused to modify its October 13 judgment mandating a CBI investigation and the composition of the supervisory committee with non-native Tamil Nadu IPS officers, and dismissed the state's plea. The state had pleaded that such requirements undermine federal autonomy and set a dangerous precedent.

In its interim order passed on October 13 for a CBI probe, the SC had sought a report from the Registral General of the Madras high court explaining how they dealt with the case.

Karur stampede