Karur stampede probe: CBI summons TVK leader Vijay to Delhi on Jan 12

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Tamil filmstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay to appear for questioning at its headquarters in Delhi on January 12 in connection with the Karur stampede case.

The stampede, which occurred on September 27 last year, had left 41 people dead and over 100 injured, as thousands gathered to see Vijay at a party rally ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Overcrowding, poor crowd management and organisational lapses are said to have triggered the tragedy.

Following a Supreme Court order in October, the CBI took over the probe, with a three-member panel monitoring the investigation for impartiality.

Last month, several senior TVK leaders, including general secretary Bussy Anand and joint secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, were questioned in Delhi.

Blame game

The tragedy sparked intense debate, with the ruling DMK accusing the TVK of mismanagement, while opposition parties criticised the state government for lapses in crowd control.

The TVK has maintained that administrative failures and police shortcomings were responsible for the event, and submitted video evidence to the CBI supporting its claims.

However, allegations of political motivation have surfaced. Some TVK executives and analysts have questioned the move to carry out the questioning in Delhi despite the CBI having a functional Chennai office. Also pointing to the timing of the summons, they have suggested that there could be pressure from the BJP-led Union government. They link it to the TVK's refusal to align with the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Court-monitored probe

On the other hand, sources close to the investigation emphasise that the probe is court-monitored and focused on negligence, including delays in Vijay's arrival and inadequate amenities. Vijay has pledged full cooperation, and TVK leaders have stressed the need for justice for the victims.

"I believe there is no possibility for Vijay to travel to Delhi and appear in person," a senior journalist noted. "The TVK has the opportunity to approach this matter strategically. If the TVK turns this into a political move against the BJP, it stands to gain significant political advantage from it. However, it remains uncertain whether Vijay would want to antagonise the BJP leadership."