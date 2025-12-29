Rift in TN Congress after Praveen Chakravarty says state has higher debt than UP

The Congress party in Tamil Nadu found itself grappling with internal dissent after senior leader Praveen Chakravarty’s social media post comparing Tamil Nadu’s debt with that of Uttar Pradesh triggered strong reactions from within the party.

Several members of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) publicly disagreed with Chakravarty’s remarks, asserting that his views did not reflect the party’s position in the state.

The controversy began after Chakravarty, chairman of the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC), posted on X that Tamil Nadu’s outstanding debt had overtaken that of Uttar Pradesh and that the state was facing a heavy interest burden.

Comparison criticised

His post was in response to DMK MP Kanimozhi, who had highlighted Tamil Nadu’s development achievements despite borrowing. While Chakravarty later maintained that his observations were based on publicly available fiscal data, the post drew sharp criticism from the DMK and TNCC members.

Party functionaries and leaders took to social media to criticise the comparison, warning that such statements could damage the Congress-DMK alliance at a politically sensitive time. As Tamil Nadu is getting ready for 2026 Assembly polls and TNCC has been demanding an increase in the number of seats, Chakravarty’s post has shocked the Congress leaders in the southern state.

Amid growing speculation about a widening rift within the Congress, TNCC president K Selva Perundhagai chose to play down the controversy while issuing a sharp warning against internal indiscipline.

‘Statements for personal growth’

Reacting to questions on the fallout from Chakravarty’s post, Perundhagai said, “These statements are being made for personal growth and publicity. The INDIA alliance is strong, and we will not allow anyone who is indirectly working to help the BJP or acting as its covert agents.”

He dismissed suggestions that the episode had weakened the Congress-DMK partnership, asserting that the alliance remained united and focused on countering the BJP politically.

According to party sources, Perundhagai has also conveyed his concerns to the Congress high command, stressing that individual comments should not undermine collective political strategy, particularly ahead of next year’s Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Political observers note that the BJP was quick to seize upon the controversy to question Opposition unity. However, senior Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu maintained that isolated remarks by individuals would not derail the broader alliance or its electoral plans.

‘Misleading and incomplete’

Congress MP Jothimani termed the comparison made by Chakravarty as “misleading and incomplete”. Arguing that Tamil Nadu’s borrowings should be evaluated in the context of its higher economic output, she said, “Social sector investments and welfare commitments should not be seen as debts.”

Other Congress leaders pointed out that Tamil Nadu continues to rank significantly higher than Uttar Pradesh in per capita income, education, healthcare indicators and industrial development.



