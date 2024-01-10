Karti Chidambaram in trouble for airing views on Modi vs Cong leaders

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram is in trouble with his party’s Tamil Nadu unit after saying that nobody, and that includes Congress leaders, can match Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

“In today’s reality of propaganda, I would say that nobody is a match for Modi,” said the son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, according to media reports.

Kharge vs Modi

Karti was recently asked by reporters if Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was a good match against Modi for the prime minister’s post.

To which, the Congressman replied that Kharge would “definitely” be able to stand up to Modi but added that if a person's name is announced at the last minute they would certainly be at a disadvantage.

When the reporter persisted and asked “Is Kharge a match for Modi or not?”, the Congress MP replied that “in today’s reality of propaganda, I would say that nobody is a match for Modi.”

On Rahul Gandhi

Karti was then asked what if the prime ministerial candidate was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He replied: “Tough, if you (BJP) take their propaganda machinery, and the natural advantage as a prime minister.” Further, he added, "Although Modi's popularity is a factor and if you ask me to create a match, I'm unable to give a name immediately. As far as the Congress is concerned, the ground workers … are keen (on) Rahul Gandhi.”

Defeating BJP

But he added that it was very much possible to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, and that the ruling party can be cornered on bread and butter issues.

“Asking people ‘Has your life improved or not in the last decade?’ should be the question we should ask the people,” he said.

Karti also criticised the BJP for suspending more than 100 Opposition MPs, which included him as well, from Parliament and alleged that the ruling party wanted “a North Korea and China-type stamping house without an Opposition”.

Disciplinary action

This media interview led the Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress to issue a show cause notice to Karti Chidambaram demanding an explanation within 10 days.

However, a section of the party has argued that the Tamil Nadu chapter of the Congress is not the competent authority to issue the notice as Chidambaram is a member of the All India Congress Committee.