Tamilians have died for their language, so don't play with it: Kamal Haasan

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan marked the 8th foundation day of his party, Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM), with a stirring address to party cadres in Chennai on Friday.

Haasan, a vocal advocate for Tamil culture and identity, highlighted the historical struggles of Tamilians to preserve their language. He referenced the state’s longstanding resistance to the imposition of Hindi, cautioning against underestimating the significance of language issues.

Also Read: Why the 'language war' gives DMK the edge in next year's elections

At the event, the actor also talked about his party's political ambitions, an ANI report said.

,“Tamilians have sacrificed their lives for their language. Don't play with these things. Even Tamil children know which language they need and have the wisdom to choose for themselves,” the actor asserted, stressing the deep-rooted sentiment for linguistic autonomy in Tamil Nadu.

Failed actor? Cheeky response

Reflecting on his political journey, Haasan addressed critics who have labelled him a “failed politician.” He admitted that his late entry into politics may have hindered his impact. “I feel I lost because I entered politics too late. Had I joined 20 years earlier, my speech and position today would have been different,” he said.

Haasan declared that the party’s voice would resonate in Parliament this year and in the Tamil Nadu Assembly next year. He called on party workers to begin preparations for the 2026 state Assembly elections, emphasizing the importance of their active involvement in shaping the party’s future.

“This year, our voice will be heard in Parliament. Next year, it will be felt in the Assembly. Let us start preparing now for 2026,” Haasan urged, rallying his supporters to work tirelessly toward achieving MNM’s goals.

NEP triggers 'war'

Tamil Nadu's opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has escalated into a political and social media war. What started as a policy debate soon turned into a hashtag battle and street challenge between DMK and BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan weighed in, calling for a de-escalation of political rhetoric and a focus on implementing reforms.

"I know Tamil Nadu’s position, I respect that. But our over-dependence on foreign languages is not the answer. By not implementing NEP 2020, we are depriving students, teachers, and parents of global and pan-India opportunities," he said.

He also warned that Tamil Nadu was missing out on ₹5,000 crore in education funds by rejecting the Centre’s PM SHRI schools scheme, which promotes scientific and modern education.

"Misrepresenting facts won’t solve anything. Tamil Nadu is losing ₹5,000 crore by not implementing PM SHRI schools. I appeal to rise above political differences," Pradhan stated.

TN govt firm on stand

Despite the Centre’s repeated appeals, the Tamil Nadu government remains resolute in its opposition to NEP 2020, arguing that it undermines the state’s successful education model and centralises control over education policy.

Udhayanidhi Stalin has been vocal about this resistance, questioning the Centre’s one-size-fits-all approach. "We will not allow the Union government to impose an education policy that doesn’t align with Tamil Nadu’s needs," he reiterated.



