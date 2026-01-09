Jana Nayagan censor row: TN CM Stalin slams CBFC as BJP’s ‘new weapon’

Amid a row over actor-politician Vijay’s Tamil film Jana Nayagan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday (January 9) slammed the film censor board, calling it “a new weapon” of the BJP-led Union government.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has delayed the certification of Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled to release on Friday.

What Stalin said

The movie, directed by H Vinoth and featuring Vijay in the lead role amid his foray into politics with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, has been stuck in limbo due to reported concerns over "extreme violence" and "political dialogues", according to industry sources.

Also read: Jana Nayagan release: Madras HC Chief Justice Bench stays single judge's order

While the film's team has remained largely silent, reactions from key political figures have poured in, highlighting alleged Central government interference.

In a post on X, Stalin, without referring to Jana Nayagan, drew parallels between the censor board and other central agencies, stating: "In the line of CBI, ED, IT, the censor board has also become a new weapon of the Central BJP government. Strong condemnations!"

This indirect jab has been interpreted by many as a veiled support for the film industry amid growing tensions between the state and the Centre. The TVK party, founded by Vijay, has been more explicit, labelling the delay as politically motivated.

‘Justice will prevail’

In the party's first official reaction, TVK General Secretary KG Arunraj spoke to The Federal, emphasising faith in the judiciary while hinting at ulterior motives.

Also read: Jana Nayagan censor delay could lead to Rs 20 crore loss for producers

"This legal issue has been taken up by our protection team. I can only say one thing: ultimately, truth will prevail, justice will prevail," Arunraj said. "We have full belief in this judiciary and that no better people, every citizen and every Tamil people are keenly watching the entire developments. So, however much they try, we sincerely believe that justice will prevail."

When pressed on whether there was a political angle to the delay, Arunraj responded candidly: "I think it is so obvious that it doesn't warrant any explanation or comment on it."

His remarks underscore the party's stance that the hold-up is not merely bureaucratic but tied to Vijay's rising political profile, especially as Jana Nayagan is seen as carrying subtle political undertones. Adding to the chorus, Left-wing voices have weighed in, though not uniformly in support.

CPM question’s Vijay’s silence

CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam has sharply criticised Vijay for maintaining silence on the issue. "Is Vijay afraid that criticising the Censor Board would amount to antagonising the central BJP government? Even if the film's release gets postponed, it seems he thinks it is fine as long as he can protect himself that is why Vijay is keeping his mouth shut and remaining silent like a mute person. When the hero of the film himself stays silent, what purpose or benefit is there in others getting agitated and crying out on his behalf?"

Also read: CBFC appeal stalls immediate release of Jana Nayagan despite Madras HC clearance

This strong comment from Shanmugam questions Vijay's reticence amid the ongoing censor controversy surrounding Jana Nayagan.

Film industry insiders, including distributors, have expressed frustration over the delays impacting overseas bookings and promotions, with some attributing it to last-minute re-recording and censorship hurdles.