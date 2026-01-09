CBFC appeal stalls immediate release of ‘Jana Nayagan’ despite Madras HC clearance

Just hours after the Madras High Court directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A certificate to actor Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, the certification process was thrown back into uncertainty after the CBFC moved an appeal against the single-judge order.



Also read | Congress backs Vijay over ‘Jana Nayagan’ delay amid rift with DMK, sparks alliance buzz

The appeal, admitted by the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, has put the immediate issuance of the censor certificate on hold, delaying the release plans of Vijay’s much-anticipated farewell film. This development means the U/A certificate may not be issued right away, further delaying the release plans for the political action thriller.

The CBFC appealed against the single judge's directive to immediately grant a U/A certificate to the film. Sources indicate that the appeal petition is likely to be heard either on Friday or Saturday. The CBFC has raised concerns over the film's use of the Indian Army's insignia without obtaining necessary permissions, forming a core part of their grounds for the appeal.

However, a lawyer representing Vijay has alleged that the appeal reflects the Union government's discomfort with the actor's rising political stature, suggesting targeted interference against him. The Jana Nayagan team, which was gearing up for celebrations following the favourable single-judge order just minutes earlier, has been plunged back into uncertainty and shock due to the sudden appeal announcement. The makers are now awaiting the outcome of the division bench hearing.



CBFC process under fire

Earlier, the Madras HC had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately issue a U/A certificate for Jana Nayagan, widely billed as Vijay's final cinematic outing before full-time politics.

Justice PT Asha quashed the CBFC's decision to refer the film to a revising committee, ruling that the process violated procedural norms as the producers were not properly notified. The court ordered the immediate granting of the U/A certificate, paving the way for the film's release. The bench strongly criticised the complaint against the film that triggered the delay, describing it as “dangerous” and warning that encouraging such complaints could open the floodgates for frivolous objections against movies.



Also read | TN Congress, DMK divided over Vijay's Jana Nayagan censor row

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, had faced uncertainty after the CBFC delayed certification despite the examining committee's initial recommendation for U/A clearance following suggested modifications. The ruling is seen as a boost for the Tamil film industry and Vijay's millions of fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the political action thriller. The makers are expected to announce a new release date soon.

Justice Asha expressed strong dissatisfaction with the CBFC's handling of the Jana Nayagan certification process, noting that officials had exceeded their authority. The court directed the film's producers to implement the modifications recommended by the examining committee. It was revealed that one CBFC member had opposed certification citing religiously sensitive scenes, leading to the withholding of approval, a step the judge deemed inappropriate.

The producers had already agreed to remove certain scenes as suggested, yet the examining committee proceeded to refer the film for higher review despite evidence during hearings that a U/A certificate had been decided upon. After reviewing the documents, Justice Asha observed that the complainant’s allegations appeared regressive and backward-looking.