PMK father-son clash: Negotiations between us ended in a 'draw', says Ramadoss
Dr Ramadoss said attempts at reconciliation with Anbumani had failed and lashed out at his son. 'Am I a fool to let him take over PMK?' he asked
Dr S Ramadoss, founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), has once again publicly lashed out at his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, accusing him of betrayal, disrespect, and attempts to take control of the party. This latest attack signals a deepening rift between father and son and further uncertainty and turmoil in the party.
Addressing the media at his Thailapuram residence in Villupuram district, his explosive statements expressed his deep anguish over his son's behaviour even as he challenged Anbumani to a showdown.
A stalemate
Dr Ramadoss admitted to reporters that attempts at reconciliation with Anbumani had failed, likening the situation to a “draw” in negotiations. “We talked, I went to their place, they came to mine, but in the end, the discussions ended in a stalemate. Now, it’s either him or me!” Ramadoss declared.
He accused Anbumani of attempting to oust him from the party he founded. “Anbumani is acting as if he’s grabbing my throat and throwing me out. Am I a fool to let him take over the party? I’m ready to step down as president, but am I a fool to let him remove me from the party altogether?” he fumed.
'Living corpse'
Ramadoss claimed that Anbumani’s ambition to control the PMK goes back six or seven years. He cited an instance which happened during his trip to Delhi for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. At that time, Anbumani allegedly offered to “manage” the party in his absence.
“Anbumani has stabbed me in the heart. He’s rendered me a living corpse and forced me to walk this path,” he said, drawing a analogy to the Ramayana, where Kambar describes Lord Rama’s face as a “blooming lotus” despite being exiled.
Bitter tug-of-war
Also, Ramadoss went on to declare that "until the 2026 elections, I am the president of PMK".
Expressing indignation at having to justify his right to lead the party he founded, he asked, “Is it not my right to lead for another year or two?" Having to ask this is itself an insult to me, he added bitterly.
Further, he alleged that Anbumani contested the Dharmapuri constituency in the 2024 Parliamentary elections against his wishes, calling the internal party dynamics a “drama where everyone is an actor”.
'Will never expel Anbumani'
Despite his sharp criticism of Anbumani’s actions, Ramadoss, however, categorically ruled out removing him from the PMK.
“I will never expel Anbumani from the party,” he declared, which goes to show that while the leadership tussle persists, he has no intention of severing ties completely.
Ramadoss also clarified that no information regarding the leadership dispute has been communicated to the Election Commission of India. “For now, I haven’t shared any details with the Election Commission,” he said, dispelling rumors of formal action to alter the party’s leadership structure.
Reasserting his dominance over the PMK, Ramadoss also emphasised that he alone holds the power to convene the party’s general body meeting. On potential alliances in the upcoming TN assembly elections, Ramadoss shared that parties interested in partnering with the PMK are well aware of the point of contact.
