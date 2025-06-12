PMK father-son clash: Negotiations between us ended in a 'draw', says Ramadoss

Dr S Ramadoss, founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), has once again publicly lashed out at his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, accusing him of betrayal, disrespect, and attempts to take control of the party. This latest attack signals a deepening rift between father and son and further uncertainty and turmoil in the party.

Addressing the media at his Thailapuram residence in Villupuram district, his explosive statements expressed his deep anguish over his son's behaviour even as he challenged Anbumani to a showdown.

A stalemate

Dr Ramadoss admitted to reporters that attempts at reconciliation with Anbumani had failed, likening the situation to a “draw” in negotiations. “We talked, I went to their place, they came to mine, but in the end, the discussions ended in a stalemate. Now, it’s either him or me!” Ramadoss declared.