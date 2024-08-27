Inquiry ordered into actress Namitha's temple entry row: TN minister

Chennai, Aug 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Commissioner has ordered an inquiry into actress Namitha's temple entry row, State HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu said on Tuesday and conveyed his regrets to "sister" Namitha if she felt hurt.

The Commissioner has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident and appropriate action will certainly be taken on officials if they have violated temple rules or offended her, he said.

The minister was responding to a reporter's question on the actress' allegation that she was asked to furnish proof of being a Hindu during her visit to the renowned Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwar temple, Madurai, on Monday.

During her visit, Namitha, who is a BJP state executive member, alleged that she and her husband were stopped by the temple officials who sought from them proof of being Hindus.

She told reporters that she was disappointed over the alleged rude behaviour of the temple officials.

The actress and her husband were later conducted inside the temple and allowed darshan of Goddess Meenakshi, after Namitha applied kumkum on her forehead.

"Yesterday, I heard her video message tagging me, complaining about how she was stopped from having darshan. Probably, suspecting her to be a Muslim, she could have been asked the question based on a court ruling in the Palani (Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy) temple case," the minister told reporters after inspecting the development works at the Gangadeeswarar temple here.

He exuded confidence that something concrete would emerge from the inquiry. "If she has been anguished or had anything happened contrary to rules, then appropriate action will certainly be taken. Sister Namitha need not worry. We convey our regrets if she is aggrieved," Babu said. PTI

