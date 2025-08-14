TN Governor’s Independence Day tea party: DMK, allies boycott as mark of protest

In a sharp escalation of the standoff between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that he will boycott the Independence Day tea party at the Raj Bhavan on August 15 (Friday).

The decision, according to the state government, is a mark of protest against the Governor’s “continued actions against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Minister not to attend convocation ceremonies

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy has declared that, following the Chief Minister’s directions, he will not attend the convocation ceremonies of Alagappa University and Thiruvalluvar University scheduled for August 18 and 19.

DMK and its alliance partners had refused to take part in the Independence tea party in 2022 and 2024. The same reason was cited by DMK and its allies for skipping the January 2025 Republic Day tea party.

It is to be noted that senior DMK minister P T Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who handled the finance ministry then, had quoted in 2022 that Rs 18.30 lakh was spent by Governor Ravi for the party. But the tea party was attended only by AIADMK, BJP leaders and private individuals who were invited for the event.

What Ponmudy said

According to Ponmudy, Governor Ravi's actions, including obstruction in appointing Vice-Chancellors, have left several universities in Tamil Nadu without leadership, adversely affecting students’ higher education.

“In these circumstances, Chief Minister Stalin decided not to attend the tea party at the Raj Bhavan on August 15. Following his directions, I will not be attending the convocations on August 18 and 19,” the Minister said in a release.

Along with DMK leaders, leaders of alliance parties like Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, CPI(M), CPI, MDMK, MMK and VCK had declared that they would stay away from the event, alleging that Governor Ravi “persistently acting against the Constitution, federalism and the interests of the State”.

String of disputes

The boycott this year comes amid a string of disputes between the DMK-led state government and the Governor. The government accused Ravi of deliberately delaying assent to the Bill for establishing “Kalaignar University” in Kumbakonam, which had been duly passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly and sent for his approval. Instead of giving assent, the Governor forwarded the Bill to President Droupadi Murmu, which the state views as an attempt to stall the process with intention.

The state government also pointed to recent legal wrangling over university appointments. After the Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict in favour of the state on university legislation, BJP functionary K Venkatasalapathi filed a case in the Madras High Court and obtained an interim stay.

The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court to have this stay vacated. However, the government alleges that Governor Ravi filed a counter-affidavit supporting the BJP leader’s stance, thereby revealing his “political bias” and acting in a “one-sided manner”.