DMK functionary's PhD scholar wife refuses to receive degree from TN Governor

Political undercurrents were felt intensely at a graduation ceremony in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (August 13), when a young PhD scholar avoided the state’s governor to receive her degree from the vice-chancellor of the granting university.

Jean Joseph, wife of M Rajan, deputy secretary of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Nagercoil town unit, later said she deliberately overlooked Governor RN Ravi, alleging that he was against Tamil Nadu and its people.

The dramatic scene unfolded at the 32nd convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli when Joseph refused to take the doctoral degree in Micro Finance from Ravi, who is the chancellor, and went to Vice Chancellor N Chandrasekhar.

A video footage of the ceremony showed her act of bypassing the governor, who was present as the chief guest, and posing with Chandrasekhar for photographs.

'Governor done nothing for Tamil people'

“RN Ravi is against Tamil Nadu and its people. He has not done anything for Tamil people. I didn't want to receive my degree from him,” Joseph said.

In the footage, Ravi initially appeared to think it was a mistake by the recipient and tried to reach out to her. But she made it clear through her gesture that what she did was intentional. The governor was seen nodding in acknowledgement and turning his look towards the next candidate.

Observers linked the incident to the broader political face-off between the ruling DMK and Ravi, which has witnessed confrontations over policy matters and university appointments on several occasions. The governor’s public remarks have also triggered tensions between the two sides.

The DMK has also accused the governor, who has been serving since September 2021, of intentionally delaying assent to Bills passed by the state Assembly, creating obstacles for the elected government.

Social media divided over act

The incident split the social media. While some praised the scholar for boldly expressing her dissent against what they felt was the governor’s overreach, others felt a university convocation was not the right platform to display such protest.

While the university authorities did not immediately issue any official statement on the matter, the governor’s office also declined to make any remark, IANS reported.

(With agency inputs)