DMK vs AIADMK: Tamil Nadu Assembly erupts over Karur stampede deaths

A heated debate broke out in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday (October 15), as Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) sparred over the September 27 stampede in Karur that killed 41 people, including women and children.

The Assembly session began with a two-minute silence observed by MLAs from all parties in memory of the victims of the stampede at Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally. During the discussion, Chief Minister Stalin detailed the government’s response, noting that 606 police personnel were deployed that day to manage the crowd.

EPS, however, raised questions about event permissions, crowd control, and the handling of autopsies, claiming lapses on the government’s part.

Stalin defends government action

Defending the government, Stalin said officials had provided video evidence and clarifications on the Karur incident. He also said those hospitalised received timely treatment.

“Government and police officials addressed the press and provided video evidence to clarify the Karur incident. Those hospitalised were given proper medical care. The government will follow the Supreme Court’s order,” he said.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief reiterated that the state would ensure accountability and that necessary action would be taken once the probe was complete.

EPS accuses government of negligence

Palaniswami, however, accused the DMK government of failing to anticipate the massive turnout at the rally. He claimed the administration ignored safety concerns, resulting in one of Tamil Nadu’s worst public tragedies.

“The Karur incident, which claimed 41 lives, seems staged. It remains a mystery. To cover it up, as I was speaking in the Assembly, each minister stood up and interrupted me,” the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader said.

He further alleged that the government’s “lethargic attitude” had cost lives.

“The tragedy happened because the government planned poorly and did not provide proper security. The lethargic attitude of the government led to these deaths,” the Opposition leader added.

Political tensions deepen

As the debate grew tense, the Assembly Speaker urged AIADMK legislators to maintain order. However, dissatisfied with the government’s responses, the Opposition members staged a walkout.

The exchange has deepened political fault lines between the DMK and AIADMK, with both parties blaming each other in the aftermath of the tragedy. The incident continues to dominate the political discourse in Tamil Nadu, raising questions over accountability and administrative preparedness for large-scale public gatherings.

