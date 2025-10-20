Heavy rain hits Kerala's high ranges; 4 districts on orange alert

Festive spirits on Deepavali were dampened in several parts of Kerala on Monday (October 20) after intermittent heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, battered them, resulting in waterlogged streets and traffic congestion.

The high ranges of southern Thiruvananthapuram and northern Kozhikode districts encountered extensive rainfall and cloudy conditions throughout the day. A significant downpour that persisted for almost an hour resulted in water accumulation on the Thiruvananthapuram-Thenkasi road.

The traffic on Palode road in Elavattom was hindered for some time due to inundation in the evening.

Orange alert in 4 districts

In an orange alert issued in four districts of the state, including Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very heavy downpour. The remaining districts saw a yellow alert.

An orange alert refers to very heavy rain of 11 centimetres (cm) to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between six cm and 11 cm.

In a post on X on Monday, the IMD said, "Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast Arabian Sea Yesterday’s Well marked Low Pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea & Lakshadweep area off Kerala-Karnataka coasts moved nearly westwards and lay over southeast Arabian Sea...It is likely to continue to move nearly westwards and intensify into a depression during next 24 hours."

Kerala’s State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), meanwhile, asked residents of areas that are prone to landslides, mudslides and flash floods to move to safer places as per official instructions.

Residents living along riverbanks and in areas downstream of dams should also relocate in advance, following official instructions, in view of possible danger, the SDMA said in a statement.

