20-year-old student sexually harassed at IIT Madras; food court worker arrested

In a shocking incident at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, a 20-year-old female student was sexually harassed on the campus on Wednesday night (June 26). The accused, identified as 22-year-old Roshan Kumar, a worker at the “Mumbai Chaat” food stall in the campus food court, was arrested by the Kotturpuram police following a swift investigation.

Outrage among students

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 7.30 pm when the student, an intern at IIT Madras, was walking alone on the campus. Roshan Kumar, a native of a northern state, allegedly approached her, brandishing a wooden log to intimidate her. He then grabbed her hair and sexually harassed her. The student managed to raise an alarm and escape, promptly informing campus security personnel. The accused fled the scene but was later identified through police investigations.



Also read | Anna University rape convict gets life term; here are other key sentences in verdict

The victim lodged a complaint at the Kotturpuram police station, prompting immediate action. Based on her statement and inquiries at the scene, the police zeroed in on Roshan. Investigations revealed that the accused had taken leave on the day of the incident, citing health issues, only to return to the campus later that evening and target the student.

The Kotturpuram police arrested Roshan and he is currently under interrogation as the investigation continues. The incident has sparked outrage within the IIT Madras community, raising concerns about campus safety and security measures.

Not the first incident

IIT Madras, one of India’s premier educational institutions, is known for its academic excellence and sprawling, secure campus in Chennai. However, this is not the first time that safety concerns have been raised.

In recent years, IIT Madras has been marred by serious incidents of sexual harassment and assault, raising significant concerns about campus safety. In August 2020, a 29-year-old Dalit research scholar reported rape and prolonged harassment by seven individuals, including co-scholar Kingshuk Debsharma, between 2016 and 2020, involving blackmail with videos. The institute’s Complaints Committee Against Sexual Harassment found four accused guilty, and after violations of campus bans, police detained one of them in March 2022. The case was registered under multiple IPC sections and the SC/ST Act.

On July 24, 2022, a female student was sexually assaulted by Chandran Kumar, a 24-year-old juice shop worker, while cycling near the New Academic Complex. Despite delays in reporting due to the victim’s initial reluctance, Kumar was arrested on August 2, 2022, following an internal investigation. He was charged under Section 354 of the IPC and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Concerns over safety

More recently, on January 14, 2025, a 30-year-old female research scholar was harassed by Sriram, a bakery employee, near the Velachery-Taramani gate, leading to his arrest by Kotturpuram police, highlighting vulnerabilities involving non-student workers on campus.



Also read | Anna University rape case: Day after verdict, Annamalai alleges foul-play

These incidents have reignited debate about the need for enhanced safety measures, particularly for female students, and stricter vetting of non-student workers on campus. A student leader from a nearby institution remarked, “We need more than just CCTV cameras and security guards. There must be a culture of respect, accountability, and zero tolerance for harassment.”

The IIT Madras administration has not yet issued an official statement, but sources indicate that the institute is cooperating fully with the police investigation and reviewing its security arrangements.