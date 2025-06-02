Anna University rape convict gets life term; here are other key sentences in verdict

Chennai’s Mahila Court, in a decisive ruling, accepted the prosecution’s argument that Gnanasekar, the accused in the Anna University sexual assault case, perpetrated the crime alone, and sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum of 30 years without remission while imposing a Rs 90,000 fine to be paid to the survivor.

Landmark verdict

The comprehensive 207-page judgment given by Justice M Rajalakshmi emphasised the severity of the crime and Gnanasekar’s history of criminal behaviour, rejecting any leniency.

The case, which sparked state-wide outrage and raised concerns about campus safety, was investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of women IPS officers, constituted by the Madras High Court. The SIT filed a charge-sheet in February 2025, which was transferred to the Mahila Court. Gnanasekar was convicted on May 28 this year on all 11 charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information Technology Act, and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, following the examination of 28 prosecution witnesses.

Multiple sentences

Justice Rajalakshmi’s detailed order outlined multiple sentences, including:



Three months for criminal trespass (Section 329, BNS)



One month for wrongful restraint (Section 126(2), BNS)



10 years and Rs 10,000 fine for abduction with intent to compel submission (Section 87, BNS)



One year for causing bodily harm (Section 127(2), BNS)



Three years rigorous imprisonment for sexual harassment (Section 75(2), BNS)



Seven years and Rs 10,000 fine for severe assault (Section 76, BNS)



Life imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years without remission and Rs 25,000 fine for rape (Section 64(1), BNS)



Seven years and Rs 10,000 fine for criminal intimidation (Section 351(3), BNS)



Three years and Rs 10,000 fine for destroying evidence related to sexual assault (Section 238(b), BNS)



Three years and Rs 25,000 fine for violating privacy through threats to release videos/photos (Section 66(e), IT Act)



No separate sentence was imposed under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, as the maximum penalty of life imprisonment was already awarded for rape. All sentences are to run concurrently, with an additional 18 months of imprisonment if the Rs 90,000 fine is not paid.

Accused acted alone

The court also took note of Gnanasekar’s extensive criminal record, with 37 prior cases since 2010, including five convictions and several pending trials, some involving similar offenses. The judgment condemned his actions as a disgrace to Anna University’s prestigious legacy, where 97 per cent of students secure placements in top companies. The court accepted the prosecution’s argument that Gnanasekar acted alone, using the term “sir” to deceive the survivor into believing he was a university official, a claim substantiated by forensic and witness evidence.

The Madras High Court had previously ordered Rs 25 lakh in interim compensation to the survivor due to the leak of her identity in the FIR, a lapse criticised as a violation of her privacy. The Supreme Court later stayed this order. The Mahila Court’s ruling reinforces the need for justice and systemic reforms to ensure campus safety, with the judge recommending further compensation for the survivor.