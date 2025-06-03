Anna University rape case: Day after verdict, Annamalai alleges foul-play

A day after the verdict in a 2024 sexual assault case at Anna University in Chennai, Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai has raised allegations of political interference and potential sabotage in the investigation.



Also read | Anna University case: Who formed SIT? EPS, Vijay slam ‘puppet CM’ Stalin

The accused, Gnanasekaran, a 37-year-old biryani vendor from Kotturpuram, Chennai, was convicted by the Chennai Mahila Court on 11 charges, including rape, sexual harassment, and violations under the Information Technology Act. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for at least 30 years without remission on Monday (June 2).

Call detail records

However, Annamalai’s claims, backed by alleged call detail records (CDR), have sparked a fresh controversy, pointing to a possible cover-up involving local police, a DMK functionary, and senior political figures.

According to Annamalai, Gnanasekaran, arrested on December 25, 2024, for the assault that occurred on December 23, was briefly taken into custody by Kotturpuram police on December 24 but released the same evening. He alleged that Gnanasekaran’s mobile phone was in airplane mode during the crime, but at 8.55 pm, after switching to normal mode, he made a call to a senior police officer at the local Kotturpuram station. Six minutes later, at 9.01 pm, the officer allegedly called Gnanasekaran back.

Annamalai has demanded clarity on the nature of these calls, questioning why the accused contacted the officer and why the officer promptly returned the call. “Did SIT grill the police officer? Why not say anything on this link?” he asked.

Links with ruling DMK?

Annamalai further claimed Gnanasekaran spoke six times with Kottur Shanmugam, a local DMK functionary, on December 24 before being taken into police custody. On the same day, after Gnanasekaran was released at around 8.30 pm, he called Shanmugam around 8.34 pm and the latter allegedly called Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian.



Also read | Anna University assault | Accused DMK member or not? What CM Stalin says

Annamalai claimed Shanmugam spoke to a senior police officer on the same day. This conversation may have been related to Gnanasekaran’s case, said the BJP leader, alleging potential political interference. Additionally, between December 23 and 26, Gnanasekaran reportedly contacted Shanmugam and an Anna University security officer, Natrajan, 13 times, prompting questions about their involvement.

“I suspect that it's a clear attempt of deleting evidence at the university as well as in the accused’s mobile,” he said. After arresting Gnanasekaran, police said CCTV cameras at Anna University were not working. “It seems fishy,” Annamalai said.

Advocate’s claims

The victim’s advocate had earlier alleged that the local police discouraged the survivor from filing a complaint, warning it would “affect her life”. This had raised concerns about the police’s motives and whether pressure was exerted to suppress the case.

The survivor, a 19-year-old second-year engineering student, lodged her complaint on December 24, 2024, at the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station, alleging that Gnanasekaran threatened her, recorded the assault, and blackmailed her and her male friend.

The case, which triggered statewide protests and criticism over campus safety, led to the formation of an all-woman Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Madras High Court.

Political tug of war

Gnanasekaran, a history sheeter with over 20 criminal cases, including theft, robbery, and molestation, was linked to the DMK by the Opposition parties. Photographs surfaced showing him with DMK leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Ma Subramanian.



Also read | Asking ‘yaar antha sir?’ may lead to contempt of court: Govt pleader in Anna varsity case

While Chief Minister MK Stalin clarified that Gnanasekaran was a DMK sympathiser but not a member, Opposition leaders, including AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, questioned why his alleged connections with senior DMK figures were not investigated. Palaniswami also raised concerns about the resignation of Deputy SP Raghavendra Ravi, an SIT member, speculating it may be linked to pressure from higher authorities.

The case has fuelled political tensions, with Annamalai’s protests, including self-flagellation and a vow to remain barefoot until the DMK government is ousted, drawing significant attention. The AIADMK’s “Who is that Sir?” campaign, referencing an unidentified figure Gnanasekaran allegedly addressed during the assault, continues to demand answers about his potential accomplices. However, Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun has maintained that Gnanasekaran acted alone.