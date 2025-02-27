Chennai to Bengaluru in 30 minutes? IIT Madras develops India's first hyperloop test track

IIT Madras has developed India’s first hyperloop test track in collaboration with the Indian Railways. This is a technology that can significantly reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai.

Currently, most trains including the Vande Bharat take around five-and-a-half hours between the two metropolitan cities. However, this cutting-edge transport system will cut that commute time down to 30 minutes.

This hyperloop track uses advanced technology, envisioning a future where passengers travel in pods through low-pressure tubes at speeds exceeding 1,000 km/h.

Commercial hyperloop project plan

The Indian Railways has announced a plan for a commercial hyperloop project once the system undergoes extensive testing and proves itself to be a viable option for inter-city transport.

The test track spans 422 metres and has been built in the IIT Madras campus, and backed financially by the ministry of railways. The Union minister of Indian Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, posted on X with updates on the hyperloop’s development, saying that “collaboration is driving innovation in the transport sector”.

Vaishnaw added that they will identify a ‘suitable location’ for this technology to be commercially implemented that will cover a distance of around 40 to 50 kilometres.

Two previous grants of $1 million each are being followed by a third grant of the same amount, as announced by Vaishnaw. The purpose of these grants is to further develop and research hyperloop technology in IIT Madras.

What is hyperloop?

Hyperloop is an advanced transport system that is designed to facilitate rapid, long-distance travel by using electromagnetically levitating pods inside vacuum tubes. These vacuum tubes eliminate air resistance and friction, allowing hyperloop travel to achieve speeds that double that of aircrafts.

This kind of system is also designed to operate by using less energy compared to other forms of transportation. It will be a system that operates round-the-clock, with built-in energy storage to ensure continuous functionality.

Currently, hyperloop technology is being developed in several countries across the world. According to experts, hyperloop travel could achieve speed twice that of an aircraft while consuming less energy.

