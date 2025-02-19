Platform height, other systemic neglects that triggered Delhi railway station stampede

India’s railway infrastructure has been plagued with deep-rooted structural and operational issues. The tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station, which claimed at least 18 lives, including five children, is an example of what happens when these issues are left unaddressed till it is too late.

The incident at the New Delhi Railway Station, on the foot-overbridges connecting the platforms 14 and 15, was triggered by a sudden surge of passengers waiting to board trains to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

Panic ensued when some passengers slipped while descending the bridge, leading to chaos and a clash of bodies, culminating in a deadly stampede.

Congested routes, unsafe infrastructure

While reports suggest multiple factors contributed to the disaster—including train delays, excessive ticket sales, and potentially erroneous platform change announcements—the underlying causes are far more systemically entrenched. The Indian Railways' infrastructure is severely congested, with almost half (48%) of its highly utilised routes operating at over 100 per cent capacity, according to PRS Legislative Research.

Last-minute platform changes are a frequent occurrence that exacerbate the chaos as passengers rush frantically with their luggage in tow, trying to catch departing trains.

Additionally, there is a critical design flaw of India’s railway stations that significantly endangers passenger safety. There is a significant height disparity between the train floors (4.26 ft) and the platforms (maximum 2.75 ft), creating a gap of around 1.5 ft. This makes boarding and alighting trains particularly difficult.

In crowded settings like the New Delhi railway station, such infrastructural deficiencies increase the likelihood of accidents.

Redevelopment initiatives

Initiatives to re-develop stations have been in place for over a decade. These were initially launched in 2009-10 under the Adarsh Station Redevelopment Scheme, which continued until 2022-23.

Under this scheme, 1,253 stations were re-developed through general budgetary expenditure. Between 2018-19 and 2021-22, Rs 9,328 crore was allocated for this programme.

In 2023-24, the Railways introduced the Amrit Bharat Station Redevelopment Scheme (ABSS), under which 1,337 stations have been identified for modernisation. However, the Standing Committee on Railways (2023) noted that this scheme remains largely financed through budgetary expenditure.

This scheme focuses on, (i) improving station infrastructure by increasing access facilities, (ii) promoting local products through kiosks, and (iii) building executive lounges and nominated enclosures for business meetings.

Two stations under this scheme are being redeveloped through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, aligning with the Kelkar Committee (2015)’s recommendations that station redevelopment projects be conducted through PPP.

Despite invitations for bids to redevelop 23 railway stations through the PPP mode, only two bids were received, highlighting the challenges in attracting private investments for these projects.

Revenue expenditures

A significant share of the Railways’ revenue expenditure is shown to be directed toward staff salaries and pensions. Over the past decade, 69 per cent of the revenue has been allocated to these costs. In 2025-26, around 42 per cent of the internal revenue is expected to be spent on salaries, with another 22 per cent on pensions.

Salaries and pension expenses have both grown at an annualised rate of 8 per cent, while the internal revenue has increased at only 6 per cent over the same time period.

The Standing Committee on Railways (2020) noted that the New Pension Scheme (NPS), implemented in 2004 to reduce the pension bill, will only show substantial results around 2034-35. Additionally, the Union government announced that the Unified Pension Scheme will take effect on April 1, 2025.

Addressing the real issues

The government has aggressively pushed for railway station modernisation through the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), allocating a substantial Rs 15,511 crore for redevelopment in FY25, a steep rise from Rs 2,159 crore in FY23. This programme aims to upgrade 1,318 railway stations by enhancing accessibility, sanitation, and infrastructure, including foot-overbridges, escalators, and high-level platforms.

While the scheme appears ambitious on paper, its implementation has been marred by fundamental challenges. Instead of improving passenger experience, many redeveloped stations have faced increased operational costs without a corresponding revenue generation. Reports indicate that some stations struggle with sanitation and maintenance, rendering the upgrades ineffective.

Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal, for instance, has faced criticism over its exorbitant parking fees that deter passengers from using station facilities. This highlights the failure of the Railways in balancing modernisation with practical usability.

Persisting challenges

Modernising railway stations while retaining and not disrupting existing operations remains a logistical nightmare. The ongoing redevelopment process has been hindered by bureaucratic inefficiencies, regulatory clearances, and delays in shifting utilities like water and power lines.

The scheme has also been criticised for failing to meet accessibility standards mandated under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, further alienating vulnerable passengers.

An urgent need for change

The tragic incident at New Delhi Railway Station highlights the urgency of adopting a more holistic approach to railway infrastructure development. Instead of focusing only on the cosmetic upgrades, authorities must prioritise passenger safety through improved crowd management systems, clearer signage, better coordination in train scheduling, and the elimination of last-minute platform changes.

Until and unless these critical issues are addressed, railway modernisation efforts will remain superficial, and preventable tragedies like the New Delhi railway station stampede will continue to haunt our country.