Goods train fire near Tiruvallur halts Arakkonam-Chennai services

Train services between Arakkonam and Chennai were halted on Sunday (July 13) due to a fire accident involving a goods train near Tiruvallur, where the fire is said to have spread to five wagons. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Confirming the fire, Southern Railways, in a statement, said the incident occurred after a fire broke out in a wagon transporting fuel from Indian Oil Corporation in Chennai to Bengaluru.

'3 wagons derailed, leading to fuel leak'

“Preliminary reports indicate that three wagons of a goods train derailed, leading to a fuel leak and subsequent fire,” the statement read.

Sources earlier said that the incident has caused significant disruption, blocking all trains passing through Tiruvallur.

'No disruption in services'

The Railways, however, said that there has been no disruption in the route for express trains and that only trains have been halted at various points as “a precaution for passenger safety.

“No injuries or casualties have been reported due to the fire. Rescue operations and investigations have been expedited by the Railways,” it said.