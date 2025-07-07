Mumbai rail network witnesses 922 deaths in 5 months, reveals RTI reply

A Right to Information (RTI) query has exposed the alarming state of Mumbai’s local train network, revealing that 922 accidental deaths occurred between January 1 and May 31, 2025.

Out of the total fatalities, 210 deaths were caused by commuters falling from overcrowded trains, while the remaining 712 lost their lives in incidents involving track crossings or suicides.



Also read | ‘Trusted by Pak army, was in Mumbai during 26/11’: Tahawwur Rana’s startling disclosure

The data, sourced from the Mumbai Railway Commissionerate through an RTI filed by activist Ajay Basudev Bose, highlights the grave risks endured by millions of daily commuters.

High-risk zones identified

The RTI data identified certain stations as high-risk zones for falls from trains. On the Central Railway line alone, there were 150 accidental deaths reported between January 1 and May 31, 2025.

Kalyan station reported the highest number of such fatalities, with 50 deaths in the five-month span. Thane station followed with 22 deaths from falls, while Kurla station recorded 19 fatalities linked to overcrowding-related incidents.

Meanwhile, on the Western Railway line, Borivali station reported the highest number of deaths, 13, during the same period. Vasai station witnessed 11 deaths, and Bandra station recorded 9 deaths.

Corrective measures on cards?

These disturbing figures emerge just weeks after a tragic incident last month, in which five passengers lost their lives and eight others were injured after falling onto the tracks between Diva and Kopar railway stations on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Preliminary probe indicated that the commuters were standing on the footboards of overcrowded trains when their backpacks brushed against each other as two trains passed in opposite directions, causing them to fall to their deaths.

Following the tragedy, the railways set up a committee to investigate the causes of the deaths. The Railway Ministry also announced plans to equip all existing and upcoming Mumbai suburban local train coaches with automatic door-closing systems. However, sources reveal that this vital safety initiative remains far from actual implementation on the ground.

Crucial mode of transportation

Mumbai's local trains remain the backbone of the city, with approximately 7 million commuters relying on the Western and Central railway lines daily.



Also read | Maharashtra BJP leader flays attack on Hindi-speaking people, cites Pahalgam parallel

Though air-conditioned Mumbai Metro services have been introduced over the past decade to ease pressure on the overcrowded local trains, high fares and poor last-mile connectivity have kept ridership low, leaving Mumbaikars heavily reliant on the train network.