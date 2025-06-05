'Foolish parents' row : MLA Velmurugan remains unfazed despite backlash

T Velmurugan, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), has courted controversy after making alleged derogatory comments about an education award event hosted by actor-turned-politician Vijay. Velmurugan reportedly labelled parents as "fools" for allowing their daughters to hug Vijay during the ceremony, a statement widely condemned as ''culturally insensitive and politically misguided''.

The incident, which has gone viral on social media, has drawn sharp reactions from within the TVK itself, with party leaders demanding an immediate apology from Velmurugan. The controversy centres around Vijay's recent event, where he honoured meritorious students, an initiative that was intended to celebrate academic excellence and inspire the youth.

Also Read: As Kannada row escalates, Kamal finds some political support in TN

Tamilisai’s condemnation

Former Governor of Telangana and Tamil Nadu BJP leader, Tamilisai Soundararajan, has slammed Velmurugan's remarks stating, "I strongly condemn the derogatory comments made by MLA brother Velmurugan. TVK leader Vijay is organising an event to encourage students who have excelled in their exams.”

She also said that at times she might even disagree with some of the political views expressed by Vijay. “However, as someone who has interacted extensively with students from government schools and understood their intellectual needs, I welcome his efforts to motivate them. Tamil is beautiful, but it is your mind that is tainted,” said Tamilisai.

“When children call him 'Anna' (brother), it is merely an expression of affection in Tamil, a call that transcends politics. But to demean that relationship not only hurts the children's feelings but also wounds the hearts of the parents who support them. Such actions are neither in line with Tamil culture nor with human decency. I strongly condemn Velmurugan's vulgar speech,” she added.

Also Read: Vijay’s TVK rejects BSP's flag similarity claims in court

Velmurugan’s ‘fools’ jibe

The controversy erupted when Velmurugan questioned the propriety of the interaction between Vijay and the students, particularly focusing on the hugs exchanged during the felicitation.

Velmurugan went further, stating, "As soon as an actor gives 2 g of gold as a prize, some fools take their girlchildren to that event. Don't Tamils have any common sense?" This statement has been particularly incendiary, drawing widespread condemnation for its dismissive and insulting tone towards both the parents and the cultural practices of Tamil society.

Also Read: TVK vs AIADMK: Anti-DMK alliance plan hits roadblock

‘Lowly birth’

In a particularly controversial remark, Velmurugan allegedly said, "That girl, who was born, raised, and brought up by you, who tomorrow has to live as someone's wife, right in front of her father and mother, in front of thousands of media people and journalists, you’re allowing her to hug and kiss a cinema performer… What kind of lowly birth is this?"

Also Read: Vijay speaks to press before Madurai visit, urges fans to stay safe

Rewarding academic excellence

TVK chief Vijay has been felicitating class 10 and class 12 toppers from all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu in an attempt to encourage academic achievements. The event this year has been happening in multiple phases at a private venue in Mahabalipuram, Chennai.

This initiative, now in its third year, aims to recognize and reward academic excellence, motivating students across the state. The felicitation series is part of TVK’s broader outreach to the youth, with a focus on education, social uplift, and equal opportunity. Also Read: Vijay’s party flag: After BSP complaint, Spanish, Kerala links too surface

Vijay's TVK reacts

Thahira, a TVK leader, has described Velmurugan's comments as a "brainless point of accusation," asserting that the women community in Tamil Nadu would not take his remarks lightly.

Thahira pointed out Velmurugan's political history. "He had won the last assembly election by contesting under the DMK symbol, and so he is behaving like a DMK leader. Will Kanimozhi accept his comment?” said Thahira.

Watch: TVK Chief Vijay's First Press Meet | Watch the Special Message for Madurai Fans

Velmurugan's defiant response

Despite backlash, Velmurugan, who has remained unapologetic, said: "I never fear these threats since I have worked with many senior leaders demanding separate statehood. What I said was right, and I won't take back my words. They cannot do anything against me."