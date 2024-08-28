Actor Vijay’s TVK party flag: BSP files complaint; Spanish, Kerala link too surface

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu state chief electoral officer against Tamil actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party’s flag for using elephants in it.



Last Thursday (August 22), Vijay had unveiled his newly established party TVK’s flag at the party headquarters in Panaiyur near Chennai. He had launched the party in February.

The two-coloured flag with maroon on top and bottom, has a yellow horizontal stripe in the middle with a motif of two fighting tuskers on either side of the Vaagai flower.

The “vaagai” flower is also known as the Albizia lebbeck. The word “vaagai” means “victory” in Tamil.

'Illegal use of elephant symbol'

On Tuesday (August 27), the Tamil Nadu unit of BSP filed a complaint with the state’s chief electoral officer objecting to TVK’s flag. BSP’s party symbol is elephant.

Actor Vijay has been accused by the BSP of using its party symbol elephant “illegally”.

On his party’s flag, Vijay had said while addressing party workers, “There’s an interesting story of historical significance behind the (party) flag. I will explain it along with party principles and plan of action at the upcoming state-level conference.”

“This is not a mere party flag. I see it as a flag of the victory of Tamil Nadu's future generations,” he added.

BSP's party symbol assigned by ECI in 1993

Last week too, the BSP had objected to the use of the elephant image on TVK’s flag saying this violated the Election Commission of India's (ECI) rules.

BSP Tamil Nadu unit president P Anandan said the elephant was the election symbol assigned to the BSP in 1993 by the ECI.

Anandan, in a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter), had said, “Elephant is the election symbol assigned to the BSP in 1993 by the ECI. As per the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) order, 1968, of the ECI, and also the commission’s 2004 notification except in Assam and Sikkim, no other state or national recognised political parties should use the elephant symbol.”

After his party’s central leadership flagged the issue, the TVK leaders were informed.

“We spoke to Vijay's manager Venkat and explained to him in detail and also submitted documents. He replied that the issue would be examined soon. We hope a good decision will follow,” he said.

Anandan, further said that those who designed Vijay’s party flag might not be aware of the ECI rules, and urged the party to immediately remove the elephants from the flag.

“Having an elephant symbol on the TVK’s party flag will only cause huge confusion among the voters during elections. Therefore, I request that the image of elephants be immediately removed from Vijay's party flag,” he urged.

TVK's flag trolled online

Meanwhile, TVK’s flag has been trolled online with some comparing it with the Spanish national flag, Kerala state government emblem and adhesive brand Fevicol’s logo.

The state emblem of Kerala, used by the government, has two elephants with their trunks raised.

According to reports, RTI activist Selvam has filed a complaint with Chennai Police alleging that Vijay has “disrespected” India by using a party flag that has similarities with the Spanish national flag.