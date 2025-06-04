Vijay’s TVK rejects BSP's flag similarity claims in court

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has filed a counter-petition in the Chennai First Additional District Intellectual Property Court, urging the dismissal of a plea by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to restrain his party from using the elephant symbol on the party flag.

The BSP’s Tamil Nadu general secretary, Periyar Anban Ilangovan, had approached the court, claiming that TVK’s flag, which features two elephants, could cause confusion among voters due to its similarity with the BSP’s reserved elephant symbol.

Also Read: Vijay’s party flag: After BSP complaint, Spanish, Kerala links too surface

‘Not just a party symbol’

In its response, TVK’s general secretary, Bussy N Anand, argued that there is no resemblance between the BSP’s flag and TVK’s flag, asserting that the latter was designed to reflect Tamil Nadu’s cultural and historical pride, as well as the party’s principles and vision for the state’s development.

The counter-petition emphasised that TVK’s flag is not merely a party symbol but a representation of Tamil Nadu’s heritage and societal values.

Also Read: TVK vs AIADMK: Anti-DMK alliance plan hits roadblock

‘No confusion among voters’

The TVK further noted that a similar plea by the BSP to the Election Commission of India (EC) was rejected, reinforcing their stance that the flag does not violate any regulations or create confusion among voters.

In the counter-petition, the TVK also accused the BSP of concealing critical information in its plea and labelled the case as unfit for judicial review.

TVK has requested the court to dismiss the BSP’s petition with exemplary costs, asserting that its flag is unique and designed with no intent to mislead voters. The legal battle has drawn attention as TVK prepares for its electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.