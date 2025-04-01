After Hindu right wing, TN farmers take offence at Empuraan; here’s why

Malayalam film Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has run into controversy once again—this time beyond Kerala. After right-wing groups protested against the film’s portrayal of anti-Hindu ideology, Tamil Nadu-based organisations are now up in arms over how the film depicts the Mullaperiyar Dam.

The Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) and Periyar Vaigai Irrigation Farmers' Association have demanded the removal of scenes they say misrepresent facts and malign Tamil Nadu’s interests.

However, the film has sparked outrage in Tamil Nadu due to certain dialogues and scenes that allegedly distort facts about the Mullaperiyar Dam and spread misinformation.

Also Read: Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ sparks outrage on social media

Allegations of misinformation

As part of their protest, the farmers' association plans to lay siege to Gokulam Gopalan’s financial firm in Kambam.

The protesters allege that the film refers to the Mullaperiyar Dam as the ‘Nedumpalli Dam’ and inaccurately claims that the British colonial administration had leased it for 999 years under the Travancore monarchy.

A highly contentious dialogue in the film reportedly suggests that opening two shutters of the dam could lead to mass destruction in Kerala—an assertion they say creates unnecessary panic and contradicts the Supreme Court’s rulings on the dam's safety.

TVK President and MLA T Velmurugan warned that such portrayals threaten the longstanding cordial relations between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Also Read: Who will be held accountable if Mullaperiyar Dam collapses, asks Suresh Gopi

'Anti-Tamil depiction' in Malayalam cinema

TVK has criticised Malayalam filmmakers for repeatedly portraying Tamils in a negative light, citing films like Dam 999, Inam, and Madras Cafe as examples that allegedly undermine Tamil sentiments and promote anti-Tamil narratives.

In the case of Empuraan, the protestors say the film spreads fear and misinformation about a judicially settled issue, which could disrupt harmony between the two states.

Also Read: L2: Empuraan to be re-released with changes as makers bow to right-wing fury

Calls to boycott the film

TVK has demanded the immediate removal of the controversial scenes and urged Malayalam filmmakers to stop vilifying Tamil Nadu. While no major political party in Tamil Nadu has officially responded, protests have intensified, and calls for a boycott of the film are growing louder.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers have announced plans to re-edit Empuraan and remove sequences containing controversial scenes, and also change the antagonist’s name, amid ongoing backlash from both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.