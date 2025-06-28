TN BJP chief Nainar sparks row, claims people don't back coalition regimes

Tamil Nadu BJP state president Nainar Nagendran has courted a controversy by asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu do not support coalition governments, a stance that appears to contradict Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on the NDA forming a coalition government in the state after the 2026 Assembly elections.



In an interview, Nagendran emphasised that Tamil Nadu’s electorate historically prefers single-party rule. When asked about Shah’s claim that the NDA, led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, would form a coalition government, Nagendran sidestepped naming EPS directly, stating, “It’s premature to discuss the chief minister’s post now. Amit Shah has already said the elections will be fought under AIADMK’s leadership.”

Underlying tensions

Political analysts view this omission as a potential sign of underlying tensions within the alliance, especially since EPS has consistently ruled out a coalition government, advocating for an AIADMK-led single-party administration.

Nagendran also took a swipe at Chief Minister MK Stalin and the ruling DMK, dismissing his claim that the DMK-led alliance would emerge triumphant in the 2026, 2031, and 2036 elections. “The DMK has no record of consistent victories. After MGR’s death in 1989, they briefly held power, but from 1991 onward, it was J Jayalalithaa who dominated. Even in 2006, they formed only a minority government. Had our alliance been stronger, the DMK wouldn’t be in power today,” he said, accusing Stalin of leading a “dynastic regime” that, he claimed, the public would ultimately reject. “The DMK is gripped by fear of defeat,” he added, pointing to their shifting narratives as evidence of electoral anxiety.

Conflicting stand

The BJP-AIADMK alliance, formalised in April 2025, has faced scrutiny over its cohesion. Shah’s assertion that the NDA would form a coalition government with a role for the BJP has conflicted with the AIADMK’s stance, as EPS and senior leaders like Kovai Sathyan have reiterated that AIADMK will lead a single-party government.

Sathyan clarified, “Shah clearly said AIADMK will lead the alliance and EPS is our CM candidate. The Opposition parties are deliberately creating confusion.” Adding to the complicated situation, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran’s push for a coalition model has further challenged AIADMK’s position. However, Nagendran made it clear that the decisions on accommodating AMMK and other NDA allies like O Panneerselvam would be made jointly by BJP and AIADMK leadership.

Tough road ahead

Meanwhile, the 2024 Lok Sabha election results highlight the uphill battle for the alliance, with AIADMK securing 23.5 per cent vote share and the BJP-led alliance at 19.8 per cent, yet failing to win any seats against the DMK-led INDIA bloc’s sweep. BJP state general secretary Narayanan Thirupathi dismissed claims of the AIADMK being pressured, accusing Opposition parties like VCK, Congress, and Communists of spreading misinformation to mask their own weaknesses. However, rifts within the alliance, coupled with PMK’s internal feud, have fuelled speculation about its stability.



Political observers note that Tamil Nadu’s aversion to coalition governments, rooted in its Dravidian political history, could pose a challenge to the NDA’s strategy. Whether EPS will step forward to unify the alliance or ongoing ideological and leadership tensions will undermine the NDA’s ambitions remains to be seen.