FEMA case: ED raids Chennai, Kozhikode offices of Empuraan co-producer Gopalan
ED team searches Gokulam Gopalan's chit fund office in Kozhikode, corporate office at Chennai's Kodambakkam, and farmhouse in Neelankarai
A team from the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Kochi unit is questioning AM Gopalan, known as 'Gokulam Gopalan', at his office in Kozhikode, with a simultaneous raid on his properties in Chennai linked to his Sree Gokulam Chit & Finance Co Pvt Ltd.
The Kerala-led operations swept through multiple locations, including a chit fund office in Kozhikode, the corporate office at Sree Gokulam Towers in Kodambakkam, Chennai, and a farmhouse in Neelankarai, Chennai. Gopalan, co-producer of the controversial film Empuraan, is facing ED scrutiny amid speculation of financial irregularities, with sources suggesting a possible Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.
Also read: ED raids home, offices of industrialist, Empuraan producer Gokulam Gopalan
ED sources told The Federal that in Kerala, it is searching his residence at Vadakara, Gopalan’s hometown, and a key Gokulam Chit Fund office in Kozhikode. In Tamil Nadu, the agency hit the Kodambakkam office at No 66, Arcot Road — a hub for the company’s 480-plus branches — and the Neelankarai farmhouse, believed to be tied to Gopalan or his family, which includes his son Baiju Gopalan and son-in-law VC Praveen.
The multi-state operation echoed the 2017 Income Tax raids that had uncovered ₹1,100 crore in tax evasion across 78 locations tied to the chit fund giant. Sources said the probe is being conducted on the grounds of potential financial misconduct, though the ED has not specified the predicate offence.
'Empuraan' controversy
It may be recalled that L2: Empuraan, co-produced by Gopalan, has raised much controversy.