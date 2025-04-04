ED raids home, offices of industrialist, Empuraan producer Gokulam Gopalan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (April 4) conducted searches at the office of prominent industrialist and film producer Gokulam Gopalan in Kodambakkam, Chennai. Goplan is the producer of Empuraan, which faced backlash from the right wing following its release, though it is unclear if the raid is connected to the controversy..

The raid, carried out by an ED team from Kerala, began early this morning, though the exact reasons remain undisclosed.

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the operation.

Film re-released with 24 cuts

Following fierce backlash from the right-wing groups, 24 scenes have been removed from Empurran after its release. Apart from that, the filmmaker has made several changes in the movie, including the main villain’s name from Balraj Bajrangi to Baldev. Union minister Suresh Gopi's name has also been removed from the “thank you” slide reportedly following his request for the same.

Scenes such as a vehicle passing in front of religious symbols and some dialogues between the two main negative characters have been removed. References to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the film were also muted.

Moreover, scenes at the beginning of the movie depicting violence against women, visuals of bodies, and conflict were also removed. A scene involving a child actor portraying Prithviraj’s younger self, including a conversation with his on-screen father, has been trimmed. Certain dialogues by actor Nandu, who plays a minister in the film, have also been cut.

What producer said

Meanwhile, ‘L2: Empuraan’ producer Antony Perumbavoor on Tuesday said that a little over two minutes of scenes have been deleted from the movie.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Perumbavoor said the decision to carry out the edit was a joint one of all the producers and actors, including Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and it was not out of fear of anyone.

“There is no question of being scared. We live in a society. We never intended to do anything which would hurt the sentiments of anyone. If someone is unhappy with the film, then as producers, directors and actors of the movie, we all have the responsibility to address that grievance.”

“So, we all jointly decided to carry out the edits. Around two minutes and some seconds worth of scenes have been removed,” he said.