E-pass mandatory to enter Ooty, Kodaikanal from May 7: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has ordered that all tourist vehicles that want to enter the Nilgiris district (including Ooty) and Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu will have to obtain electronic passes (e-passes).

The e-pass system will be in place from May 7 to June 30. The move is aimed at collecting the data of the vehicles entering the hill stations during summer.

However, there is no cap on the issuance of e-passes, a special division Bench of N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy said.

The e-pass system does not apply to local vehicles.