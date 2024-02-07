Tamil Nadu | Doors open for allies, says Amit Shah; nope, says AIADMK

Even as 15 prominent AIADMK MLAs and one former MP joined the BJP in Delhi at the party HQ on February 7, Union home minister Amit Shah declared in a media interview that “all options are open” for the BJP in terms of alliances in Tamil Nadu.

Shah went to the extent of emphasising that the BJP is willing to engage with all political parties in TN, including its former ally, AIADMK, to achieve its electoral objectives in the Lok Sabha polls.

According to media reports, Shah said that the doors are open for BJP's former alliance partner AIADMK.



The bitter break-up

In September last year, the AIADMK severed its ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after a series of incidents that unfolded, which riled the AIADMK leadership and cadre. The bitter split was also largely blamed on the TN BJP unit president K Annamalai, who was constantly having run-ins with the AIADMK.

15 AIADMK MLAs join BJP

Even as Shah said that the saffron party was keeping its doors wide open to re-establish ties with the AIADMK, 15 AIADMK MLAs and MP joined the BJP on February 7. They were inducted into the party in the presence of Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and TN BJP president K Annamalai at the party HQ in New Delhi. At the event, Annamalai rejoiced over the AIADMK leaders switching over to the BJP as a “great “ occasion for the state party unit.

AIADMK says doors are closed

Meanwhile, former minister and AIADMK leader Jayakumar ruled out any possibility of the Dravidian party getting back with the BJP and claimed they have closed their doors for them. He made this remark when asked about Shah’s claim that the BJP is willing to mend ties and patch up with the AIADMK, said media reports..

Observing that the BJP was once a “friendly party”, Jayakumar said that they were now politically completely opposed to the BJP. He lashed out at how the party state president was constantly mocking and degrading AIADMK stalwarts like Jayalalitha and MGR and even a tall leader like Annadurai. And despite condemning these actions, the BJP continued to behave in a derogatory manner, he said, media reports quoted.

Jayakumar also pointed out that their cadre was in favour of not allying with the BJP. And, had even burst crackers when they heard of the break-up of the alliance, added media reports.

Further, Jayakumar reiterated the AIADMK stand of having shut the doors to the BJP. They can keep their doors open but our doors are shut, he pointed out.



Meanwhile, Shah also commented on the new political figure emerging in the TN political landscape – actor Vijay. According to Shah, a democracy allows any individual to participate in politics. However, it is upto the people of TN to accept the leader or not.