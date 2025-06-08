Amit Shah in Madurai: NDA will form govt in Tamil Nadu in 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (June 8) said that the NDA would form governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal next year.

Addressing party office bearers in Madurai, he hailed the city of 'Parivartan' and said his party's Karyakarta Sammelan (workers meet) would lead to change as well, of dislodging the DMK from power.

Shah hits out at DMK govt

The DMK's corrupt rule has affected the poor, women and children in Tamil Nadu, Shah alleged, and urged his party members to resolve to dislodge the MK Stalin-led Dravidian party government from the seat of power.

At least two classrooms in each school across Tamil Nadu could have been built with sum equivalent to TASMAC irregularities.

Also, Shah dared Stalin to explain if he had fulfilled all of DMK's 2021 poll assurances.

In the 2026 Assembly election, the BJP-AIADMK will form the NDA government in Tamil Nadu and people will defeat the DMK in 2026 polls and the DMK is 100 per cent failure government. "In 2026, in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the NDA will form governments."

Shah said the BJP government at the Centre provided Rs 6.80 lakh crore in 10 years, and yet Chief Minister Stalin asks what the Centre has done for Tamil Nadu.

Shah, before addressing the state, district and mandal level office bearers, chaired the meeting of the state core committee of the Tamil Nadu BJP. Ahead of leading the core panel parleys, he worshipped at the Madurai Meenakshi temple.

Nagendran hails Shah

During his April visit to Tamil Nadu, Shah announced the revival of ties with the AIADMK.

In his address, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran hit out at the DMK regime over the law and order scenario and questioned the police over targeted killings of elderly people in villages in the western Kongu region.

He appealed to cadres to work with determination and described the alliance with AIADMK as a "suitable alliance".

Nagendran said his resolve will be to take the maximum number of MLAs to the Assembly, like a "yatra".

He hailed Amit Shah as "India's Iron Man, another Sardar Vallabhai Patel."

BJP leader K Annamalai said the only goal is unseating DMK from power in the state and urged cadres to go ahead with this "sankalpa" (resolution).