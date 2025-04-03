DMK to challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme Court, says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that the DMK will file a case in the Supreme Court against the Waqf Bill, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha.

As Stalin spoke in the Assembly, the main opposition AIADMK expressed solidarity with “all steps” taken by the DMK on the issue while protesting BJP members trooped out of the House.

Stalin tears into Bill

Stalin, who wore a black badge, said adopting the amendments to the Waqf Bill at 2 am "at the behest of a few allies" while most parties were opposed to it "is an attack on the structure of the constitution".

"This is an act that disturbs religious harmony. To highlight this, we are participating in today's Assembly proceedings wearing black badges," he said.

"A case will be filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the DMK against this controversial amendment. Tamil Nadu will fight against the Union government's law which destroys the autonomy of the Waqf Board and threatens the minority Muslim population," Stalin said amidst thumping of desks by the Treasury benches.

CM bats for minorities

He pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had already passed a resolution on March 27 against the proposed amendments as it would seriously affect religious harmony besides the Muslim community.

He said it was highly condemnable that the amendment of the Waqf Act was passed in the Lok Sabha despite 232 MPs voting against it and with only 288 members voting in favour.

AIADMK backs DMK

AIADMK member and former state minister SP Velumani said his party fully supported the Tamil Nadu government on the Waqf Bill and sought its immediate recall.

"The Centre should make necessary changes in consultation with the minorities. The bill in its present form should be revoked. The AIADMK will be supportive of the state government on this issue," he said.

BJP cries foul

After the walkout, BJP leader Nainar Nagendran said his party walked out because the DMK attempted to portray the Modi government as anti-Muslim.

He said here was a chief minister “who converted the Assembly into a venue of agitation”. BJP state chief K Annamalai said: “All this drama is to save a portion of their minority vote bank.”