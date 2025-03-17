Waqf Bill: History will never forgive this betrayal, Owaisi tells Naidu, Nitish

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (March 17) slammed the BJP government for policies that “disproportionately impact the Muslim community” while urging NDA leaders like Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu and Chirag Paswan to reconsider their support to the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024.

Addressing a protest organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Owaisi said, “These leaders and their parties should rethink their stance, as history will never forgive them for this betrayal.” He also called upon the people to remain steadfast in protecting religious institutions and places of worship.

Speaking to The Federal on the proposed inclusion of Pasmanda Muslims in the bill, he posed a pointed question: “How many Pasmanda Muslims are there as MPs and ministers in the Modi government?”

Opposition parties back protest

The protest saw a broad spectrum of political leaders take the stage. Prominent among those present were Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, Abdul Wahab and Haris of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Sadatullah Husaini of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, and Qasim Rasool Ilyas of the Welfare Party of India.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi spoke of India’s long-standing tradition of religious harmony. “India has a long tradition of respecting diverse cultures and religions, but this government is tearing that social fabric apart,” he said, criticising the lack of public consultation in drafting the bill. He pointed to the JPC formed to review the bill, stating, “Many of us were part of it, but it lacked a true democratic spirit—something we repeatedly highlighted through the media.”

Similarly, Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party made a strong appeal against the bill. “We will fight this bill tooth and nail and ensure that it does not become a reality. Injustice will not be done to anyone,” he declared. Later, talking to The Federal, he said, “I don’t see this as a Hindu or Muslim issue but as a constitutional matter. We, as Indians, must come together to defend the Constitution and Dr Ambedkar’s vision of India.”

Other leaders, including those from the TMC and IUML, echoed these sentiments. Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad also weighed in, addressing concerns about Waqf properties being illegally occupied.



A number of women from various Muslim organisations also participated in the AIMPLB protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Growing unease among Muslims

Earlier, a wave of voices rose in unison at Jantar Mantar as thousands gathered in AIMPLB protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024. The air was thick with slogans, and banners carried messages of deep concern and defiance.



Among the protestors were also women from various Muslim organisations, their presence highlighting the growing unease within the community. They dismissed claims by the Modi government that the bill would create more space for Muslim women within Waqf bodies, arguing that the amendments seemed more intrusive than inclusive. Holding placards that read “Our Autonomy, Our Right” and “Hands Off Our Waqf”, they expressed concerns that the proposed changes could erode the community’s self-governance, deepening a sense of alienation.

Haseena Khan, a 46-year-old protester, articulated this sentiment clearly. “The Modi government should focus on scholarships for Muslim women and their educational upliftment rather than creating space for women in the Waqf Board while infringing upon the religious sentiments of the community.”

Beyond the corridors of power, the protest at Jantar Mantar reflected the raw emotions of the community. There was a palpable sense of betrayal, a feeling that yet again, Muslims were being targeted under the pretext of reform. The presence of leaders from different faiths and political backgrounds underscored that this was not just a Muslim issue but a broader fight for constitutional values and religious autonomy.

Unfazed BJP defends move

Meanwhile, despite the widespread Opposition, the BJP maintains that the bill is intended to democratise Waqf boards, making them more inclusive and transparent.



The proposed legislation, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, has been projected as a step towards improving the administration and management of Waqf properties across India. However, many within the community fear that it could significantly alter the autonomy of Waqf institutions. Critics worry that by shifting key decision-making powers from Waqf boards to district administrators, the bill may bring religious endowments under greater state control, altering their independent governance.

For many, the amendment is reminiscent of past government actions that have led to the gradual erosion of minority rights.