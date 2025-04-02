LIVE | Lok Sabha to take up Waqf Bill today, Rajya Sabha tomorrow

The Lok Sabha will take up the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage today (April 2), setting the stage for a showdown between a government determined to push it through and an Opposition united in condemning the proposed law as unconstitutional.

The bill is likely to come before the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with the two Houses allocated eight hours each for debating the proposed law.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena, and LJP (Ram Vilas) — the four biggest constituents of the NDA after the BJP — issued whips to their MPs asking them to support the government stand.

The BJP and the Congress have also issued whips to their MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House and support their party’s official stand.

The political heat is unlikely to have any bearing on the final outcome as the numbers heavily favour the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha. The NDA has 293 MPs in the Lower House with a current strength of 542, and the BJP has often been successful in pulling the support of independent members and parties.

The opposition INDIA bloc also presented a united face on Wednesday as its parties discussed their joint strategy to oppose the bill at a meeting in the Parliament House.

“All the Opposition parties are united and shall work together on the floor of the Parliament to defeat the unconstitutional and divisive agenda of the Modi Govt on the Waqf Amendment Bill,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

Senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, are reportedly likely to participate in the discussion on the bill in Parliament.

AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi, a sharp critic of the Bill, told reporters that he will put forth his view during the debate to show how “unconstitutional” it is. This Bill is aimed at curbing the religious freedom of Muslims, he alleged, adding that people will teach BJP’s allies like TDP and JD(U) a lesson.

While the number game is more even in the Rajya Sabha, it is still in favour of the BJP-led NDA. The Upper House is expected to take up the Bill for passage after it gets the nod of the Lok Sabha.

After the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, the Church of Bharat on Tuesday extended its support to the bill, boosting the government’s efforts to dispel the bid to portray the proposed law as its alleged larger anti-minority agenda.

